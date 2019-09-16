WEST ANDOVER — Coach Tony Sarkis and Greater Lawrence Tech football have a tradition of honoring someone close to the program before home games. They’ll honor late legendary coach Bob Rosmarino this Friday with a ceremony at 3:45 p.m.. The kickoff for the game against Northeast Regional is at 4 p.m. The Reggies are hoping for big crowd with family and Rosmarino’s former players.
Rosmarino passed away June 27 at age 85. He was a Hall of Fame athlete at Central Catholic and his coaching landed him in the Mass. State Coaches Hall of Fame and St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) High Hall of Fame.The highest award The Eagle-Tribune gives out is its Person of the Year. Only a few times has it been given to someone from the sports world including 1998, when Rosmarino was so honored for his coaching prowess and going above and beyond mentoring athletes and students.
