Reggies, Whittier look to end seasons on high note

The game may not technically be on Thanksgiving, but both Whittier and Greater Lawrence are excited to get back on the football field for one last time Wednesday night.
“We’ll be the only show in town that night,” laughed Whittier coach Kevin Bradley, who’s team will host the Reggies for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
This will be the 11th straight year the two teams have met for a little Turkey Day rivalry. Greater Lawrence leads the series 7-3.
The Reggies (7-4), however, are coming off a 33-22 loss to Abington in the Division 7 state semifinal on Saturday. Whittier (5-5), on the other hand, has not played since Nov. 16.
“That’s another task we have to figure out,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis after Saturday’s loss. “We’ll have to regroup.”
The Reggies are of course led by senior quarterback Shamil Diaz. The dual threat signal-caller will enter the game with an area-high 1,597 rushing yards on 177 carries (9.0 yards per rush), and he’s also thrown for another 828 yards and 9 touchdowns. Running back Maleek Dejesus has rushed for 747 yards this season, and top weapons Franklyn Espinal, Anthony Alves and Rene Lopez are always threats.
Whittier will be relying on senior back AJ Espinal, who’s rushed for 907 yards on 143 carries. Joe Iannalfo and Niko Burke are two other threats out of the backfield for the Wildcats, who’ll enter the game coming off a 44-22 win over Salem (MA).
“The kids are getting better every game, which I appreciate as a coach,” said Bradley. “We have a nice little rivalry, and I’m good friends with coach Tony Sarkis. It’s two good teams that end up battling on Thanksgiving, and you always want to take advantage of an opportunity to play a good team.”
And for the seniors on both teams, it’ll be their final opportunity to put on the pads next to their best friends.
“It’s a night you’ll remember for the rest of your life,” said Bradley.
And getting to finish their careers on Whittier’s brand new turf field will definitely make it that much sweeter.
