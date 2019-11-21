Reggies will try to prove me wrong again in state semis

Among my three setbacks last week, was a disastrous prediction, that Manchester-Essex would defeat Greater Lawrence in the Division 7 playoffs.
Well, the Reggies put mud on my face when they pounded the Hornets 42-6. You can’t be more mistaken if you tried.
Now. Greater Lawrence will be at it again Saturday when it faces South champion Abington (8-2) in the Division 7 semifinals at Woburn High School (2:30 p.m.) and I can’t say that I’m confident in picking either team.
The Reggies’ defensive line was superb against Manchester-Essex and they’ll need to be just as proficient this week against an Abington team that likes to run, run, run, and then throw in an unexpected pass. That, in itself, is not a problem, but Abington creates difficulties because it has multiple backs that are productive, with one particularly dangerous.
In Abington’s 41-7 win over Nantucket in the South finals, Will Klein, Gabe Spry and Kosta Retzes all scored TDs and averaged at least 6 yards per carry.
While Klein is technically a running back, he’s probably more aptly described as an offensive weapon. Abington regularly splits him out wide or in the slot to get him favorable matchups, resulting in nine of his 16 offensive TDs coming on catches. He added four special teams scores, three on punt returns and one on a kickoff, making him an omnipresent threat for six points.
Just as versatile for Greater Lawrence is quarterback Shamil Diaz, who has rushed for more than 1,400 yards and has shown he can throw the ball as well. But I’m not sure the Reggies have as many complementary weapons as Abington.
Thus, I’m going with the South champs, who are coached by Jim Kelleher in his 46th year.
Let’s hope I’m as wrong this week as last.
Season record: 102-27 (7-3 last week)
