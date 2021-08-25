Northern Essex Community College baseball coach Jeff Mejia will have a lot of decisions to make soon, and they won’t be easy or pleasant.
That’s because Mejia has assembled a massive number of players who will be trying out for the perennial powerhouse Knights.
To start with, there will be more than 20 returnees from last year’s successful 22-12 team, which played all out-of-state teams and advanced to the regional finals in New Jersey.
Along the way, the Knights defeated the defending national champs and five teams ranked in the top 10 nationally.
In addition to the returnees, there are several transfers as well as a large number of freshmen, both those recruited and others eager to join the program, which has produced six regional championships and compiled a 190-107 record in Mejia’s nine-year reign.
Among the impressive newcomers are former St. John’s Prep star Rich Williams of Georgetown, a centerfielder who is transferring from the University of Maine, and Jaden Voelker, who was considered the top pitcher in Rhode Island last year and was offered a full ride to Old Dominion.
“He (Voelker) is probably the best pitching recruit I’ve ever had,” said Mejia. “He’s the hardest thrower coming in I’ve had.”
Another standout pitcher who will be returning will be Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald, who didn’t play this past season for academic reasons but has enjoyed a terrific summer for the Kingston Night Owls.
Add those two to a staff that returns last year’s ace, Todd Tringale (4-1, 2.16 ERA), Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan (3-1, 3.55 ERA) and Alex Sweeney (4-1) and you have the makings of a terrific group.
Offensively, the Knights return almost all of their top hitters, including Nicholas White (.442 average), Clay Campbell (.371), Logan Burrill (.364) and Jared Coppola (.361) on a team that had an overall batting average of .337 and belted 32 home runs.
With that in mind, it will be a challenge for newcomers to make the team, although Haverhill’s Ryan Brown and Cole Farmer had outstanding summers for the Haverhill Post 4 Legion squad and should be in the hunt for jobs.
Overall, Mejia expects between 50-60 players for fall tryouts. He doesn’t relish trying to cut that number down to about 30.
“Making the cuts is one of the hardest days of the year for me,” said Mejia. “I’ll be cutting kids who years ago would be starting for us.
“It’s good because it shows how far our program has come but it’s still really tough. I talk to every kid who doesn’t make it and let them know why and try to help them if they want to keep playing.
“It’s been tough before but this is the best incoming class combined with all the returnees that we’ve had.”
Considering all of the success, the Knights have enjoyed over the last decade, that’s quite a statement.
KNIGHTS NOTES: After last year’s changed tournament format due to COVID, Northern Essex will return to its usual playoff alignment in District 8. ... The fall schedule for the Knights is a challenging one with doubleheaders against four-year schools UMaine, UMass Lowell and St. Anselm among others. ...
Two of last year’s best pitchers, Amesbury’s Levi Burrill and Ronald Luke, are headed to Franklin Pierce and Suffolk University respectively. Position player Joseph Muzio will be playing baseball at Elon University. ...
Head coach Jeff Mejia reports that Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan enjoyed a great season pitching in a New York collegiate league.
**********
“Making the cuts is one of the hardest days of the year for me. I’ll be cutting kids who years ago would be starting for us.”
NECC coach Jeff Mejia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.