Host Sanborn provided a stiff challenge Friday night, but Pelham showed that it’s more reloading than rebuilding.
The Pythons, who graduated six seniors including Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Drew Brown and Derek Crowley from last year’s 17-5 squad, improved to 5-0 with a hard-fought 59-57 victory.
Zach Jones, who committed to Norwich this week for football, led the way with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks while freshman Dom Herrling scored 19 in his first start of the season as a replacement for Jake McGlinchey, who was unavailable. Jake Dumont added 12.
Pelham got off to a quick start and led 22-11 after the first quarter but Sanborn clawed back and led by a point late before Jones took over, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
“Zach has played the same tough defense and rebounded for us as he did last year, but he’s really taken a step forward offensively,” said Pelham coach Mike Larson. “We lost some great players from last year but having a three-year starter like Zach returning really helps.”
Jones is averaging nearly 16 points a game, which is an improvement of about 10 a game from last year and about the same as Dumont, who is the other returning starter and a co-captain with Jones.
“We’re actually still feeling our way offensively but our defense and rebounding have carried us,” said Larson. “But Sanborn is a tough team — one of the best they’ve had in awhile. That wasn’t easy.
“We’re happy with the way things have gone, but we’ll find out more about ourselves in the next two weeks with games against Hollis-Brookline and Con-Val. Both are very good teams.”
Sanborn (3-2) was led by senior Dylan Khalil with 20 points while junior Jason Allen added 13 and brother Jared Khalil chipped in with 12. The Indians sank 10 3-pointers.
“We played pretty well, at least for three quarters, but Pelham is a good team and we had trouble handling their size,” said Sanborn coach Bob Ficker. “And that first quarter was tough to come back from. We came out flat.
“We try to wear teams down with our speed and quickness. We tend to beat teams in the fourth quarter and that’s when we made our run tonight. But we couldn’t handle their big guy (Jones).”
Sanborn and Pelham will meet two more times in the regular season, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25, and could also face each other in the Division 2 state tournament.
Pelham 59, Sanborn 57
PELHAM (59): Hegan 0-0-0, Strout 0-0-0, Bellahrossi 0-0-0, Yambo 1, J.Herrling 2, Cawthron 2, Travis 4, Dumont 12, D.Herrling 19, Jones 19. Totals 25-5-59
SANBORN (57): D.Khalil 20, Pugh 3, J.Khalil 12 , Bush 7, Allen 13, Thornton 2, Butler 0.
3-pointers: PELHAM — Dumont 2, D. Herrling 2; SANBORN — J. Khalil, 3, Pugh, Allen 3, D.Khalil 2, Bush
Pelham (5-0): 22 10 9 18 — 59
Sanborn (3-2): 11 15 13 18 — 57
