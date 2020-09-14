During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from December 30, 1995.
Mike Muldoon said: “This would be on my short list of unforgettable memories from the Greater Lawrence Christmas Basketball Tourney. The tourney is entering its 46th year and Methuen has had some great teams. But this is the Rangers’ lone championship. And it was a thriller over archrival Central Catholic to win the title.
”The Killer B’s (Rich Barden, Brian Bettano) were killers on the court and hard-charging coach Jim Weymouth often seemed to will that squad to great heights.”
NORTH ANDOVER — Methuen, which shot an embarrassing 21 of 45 from the line in an opening-round win, would have to win the 21st annual Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney from the line.
But that’s just what the Rangers did.
Seemingly impervious to the pressure of never having won the tourney and having to perform before an overflow crowd of 2,4000 fans, the Rangers nailed 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch to hold off pre-tourney favorite Central Catholic.
“We call it Clutch City,” said Ranger junior guard Dan Garcia, who hit two free throws to give his club a 63-57 lead with 41 seconds left.
Central coach Dick Licare had called a timeout to give him extra time to think about it.
Pressure and fatigue — Methuen used only six players most of the night against the deep and aggressive Red Raiders — never seemed to bother the Rangers.
“Nobody thought we could do it,” said Garcia. “But we thought we could. We knew we could. This is just great.”
Jim Weymouth, Methuen’s talkative sixth-year head coach, said with a laugh, “Believe it or not, I’m speechless. I love these kids dearly. This is for everybody who has played for me. They are all here.”
Actually, the Rangers, now 4-0, match up well with Central. They nearly beat them in the Hoops for Hope Summer League title game.
Once again the Killer B’s — Brian Bettano (24 points, 6 assists) and tourney MVP Richie Barden (18 points, 11 rebounds) — were up to the challenge.
What put the Rangers over the top was the unheralded supporting cast.
Dave Jacobsen pumped in a surprising 11 points and was a demon on defense. He also nailed the shot of the game, a 3 -pointer with a second left in the half.
That gave Methuen momentum after Central had reeled off 12 straight points in just a 2:06 span to tie the game at 26-26.
Garcia and Steve Silva helped keep Bettano fresh by lending ballhandling support against a physical Central defense which comes at you in waves.
Dennis Dube added nine points and seven rebounds and battled valiantly inside.
It wasn’t a case of Central losing but Methuen winning.
Central’s Mike Dunn was on fire with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Little Mike Trovato pumped in nine key points to back the talented Dunn.
Central fouled late, lengthening the game and forcing Methuen to make pressure-packed shots. The Rangers wouldn’t wilt, though.
Methuen led 26-14 until Central’s big run. The final two points came on a technical against Weymouth for disputing Barden’s third foul.
Jacobsen’s big three may have saved the game.
“I wasn’t even thinking,” said Jacobsen, a muscular football star. “As soon as I let it go, I knew it was in.”
“That pumped us up,” said Garcia of the three, which sent Methuen into a joyous sprint into the locker room. “We went into the locker room so high.”
Five times the game was tied in the second half. Central, which starts all juniors, took its first lead of the second half, 46-43, on a Shaun Qualter 3-pointer with seven minutes left.
Methuen took the lead for good on a three by Barden (50-49) soon followed by a Bettano trey which made it 53-49 with 4:00 left.
The lead ultimately grew to eight points. But Central chipped away. The margin dwindled to three as William Rivera made two free throws with 47 seconds left.
Dan Garcia and Barden both hit a pair of pressure-packed charity tosses to keep Central at arm’s length.
By all rights, they should have been dragging across the finish line but fatigue never seemed to set in.
“It was just all-out hustle,” said Jacobsen. “We just kept going and going.”
METHUEN 66, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60
METHUEN 66: Brian Bettano 7-8-24, Richie Barden 6-5-18, Dan Garcia 0-2-2, Steve Silva 1-0-2, Dennis Dube 2-5-9, Dave Jacobsen 5-0-11. Totals 21-20-66
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60: William Rivera 2-4-8, Mike Trovato 2-4-9, Mike Dunn 12-3-27, Mario Reyes 1-0-2, Shaun Qualter 3-1-8, Mike Shaughnessy 3-0-6. Totals 23-12-60
HALFTIME: Methuen 29-26
3-POINTERS: Methuen — Bettano 2, Barden, Jacobsen; Central — Trovato, Qualter
RECORDS: Methuen 4-0, Central 3-2
