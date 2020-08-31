During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from December 10, 1998.
Lawrence High head basketball coach David Giribaldi returned from a year off to assist his wife, who went through a very difficult pregnancy. His assistants, longtime friend Dave Fabrizio and Les Bernal, filled in admirably.
Mike Muldoon said: “Family, community, health, Lawrence Pride, the Christmas Basketball Tourney. This story had it all and most importantly the happy ending. Young Kevin is a budding comedian and young David was a Christmas Tourney legend for Andover High.”
LAWRENCE — The last thing on Lawrence High boys basketball coach David Giribaldi’s mind last year was basketball.
Giribaldi took a year sabbatical as he and his wife, Kristen, had a baby last Nov. 18.
“It was a difficult birth,” remarked Giribaldi at the banquet for the 24th annual Greater Lawrence Boys Christmas Tourney, which was yesterday at Bishop’s Restaurant.
“She was on her back for 12 weeks. It was scary.”
His wife showed signs of going into labor at 28 weeks, 12 weeks before a full-term baby is born.
With the help of medication, the pregnancy went the full nine months.
“Kevin is healthy as a horse,” Giribaldi said gratefully.
Mr. Mom, who also has a son, David, who is almost 3, nearly gave up coaching for good.
“About three-quarters of the way through last season, I didn’t think I’d be back,” said Giribaldi.
But the love of the game was too much for the admitted basketball junkie, himself a former star for Lawrence High in the early ‘80s.
“The day after the season I had my meetings (with the players and coaches,” said Giribaldi, who only went to a handful of games last winter. “It’s good to be back. I’m kind of rejuvenated. I missed it. I missed the relationship with the kids.”
Dave Fabrizio and Les Bernal coached the Lancers last winter, guiding the Blue and White to a 10-10 season.
Fabrizio is back in his previous assistant’s role while Bernal is no longer coaching.
Fabrizio and Giribaldi, longtime close friends, said there was no clashing of egos over Giribaldi inheriting his former job.
“It’s not tough,” said Fabrizio, a history teacher at Lawrence High. “It was nice being ‘the man’ but we have a program. I’m trying to do what’s best for the program. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”
Not that being the boss wasn’t a pleasurable experience.
“It was great. It was probably the best experience of my career,” said Fabrizio, a multi-sport coach over the last 10-plus years. “Working for yourself is better than working for somebody else. But it’s great having (Giribaldi) back.”
Giribaldi said, “Fab has been one of my best friends since high school. We have a very, very good relationship.”
The experience has confirmed what the veteran assistant had already suspected: he’d like to be a head coach in the future.
One aspect of moving one seat over on the bench was enlightening.
“I didn’t realize the pressure a head coach had until I was one,” said Fabrizio.
Giribaldi gave Fabrizio and Bernal high marks for their work on the sidelines last winter.
Giribaldi, however, doesn’t always share that sentiment with Fabrizio.
“If we miss a lay-up in practice, I’ll ask (feigning indignity), ‘Is that what you taught them last year?!’”
