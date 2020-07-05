After 94 straight days, over a thousand local pictures and over a quarter-million people reached on Facebook, today we wrap up our “Remember When” online photo series.
The finale is the Andover High (and Punchard High!) boys. Let’s try to go out on a high note with a series high 26 photos.
There is nothing quite like the local kid making the local pro team. What are the odds of that? Well, the Golden Warriors have their own lottery winner with Ryan Hanigan, who played 11 years in the Majors including two with the Red Sox.
There is a nice photo of him at Fenway with his American Legion coach/longtime Andover football assistant Joe Iarrobino.
Hanigan was joined in the professional ranks by PGA golfer Rob Oppenheim (1996-97 MVP). The Rogers Golf photo of him with David Shaffer (1993-95 MVP) encompasses five straight Eagle-Tribune MVP awards by Andover stars.
Mark Vetere, one of three pole vaulting brothers, is No. 3 in area history with a 15-6 clearance in 2010.
Jim Arnold and Melvin Berger have done great work with the Hoops for Hope program and both were star athletes. Berger, a BU football standout who ran a 9.9 100-yard dash, is certainly Hall of Fame worthy.
The last 10 days were brutal for Andoverites as a couple special guys, Joe Iarrobino Jr. and the aforementioned Arnold, were taken from us much too soon.
There is an amazing amount of athletic talent in the 1991 Andover graduation photo with Iarrobino, Joe Marinaro, Brett Hammond and David Blank.
Speaking of an amazing amount of athletic talent, there is an old-school picture of the Perry family. Barbara and Ernie Perry raised a family of seven star athletes. Check out 1-year-old E.J. Perry IV, now an All-Ivy QB at Brown.
Hamza Naveed tore up the track at Andover (22.31 200, 49.26 400) and UMass Lowell.
One of my all-time favorite photos is Carmen Scarpa in 1981 shooting over 7-foot basketball legend Patrick Ewing of Cambridge Rindge and Latin, the No. 1 team in the country.
His sons, Tribune MVP QB C.J. and golf/hockey star Nick Scarpa, more than lived up to the family name.
Fellow junior Ted Kelley had fans (and recruiters) buzzing with his play in that near upset of Ewing and Cambridge. The 6-5 sharpshooter was later co-captain at BC.
One of the real characters in Andover sports history is Jay “The Beav” Flannelly, who loved to antagonize the opposition. He reportedly still needs a police escort in North Andover. His good friend? Tom Brady.
Rick Collins is one of the top sprinters in school history including a 49.3 440-yard race back in 1978.His dad was the legendary coach Dick Collins. It was a special night back in 2012 when he and the great basketball coach Wil Hixon were honored during an AHS football game.
I like to brag Hixon knew me well. Alas, certainly not for this 6-foot-6 sportswriter’s basketball skills. But he knew me in his disciplinary role as assistant principal.
Max Bishop worked 40 years in the Eagle-Tribune sports department and our Athletes of the Year receive the Max Bishop Award. He also was one heckuva baseball player at Punchard High.
Rick Harrison was a legendary high school writer for the Lowell Sun and wrote 40 years for his hometown paper, the Andover Townsman.
UMass Hall of Famer hurler Paul “Lefty” Wennik was another old-time baseball great.
Kevin Shepard ranks with AHS’ best pitchers. He starred at BC and was drafted by the Phillies.
The great lineman Mike Marinaro was a standout in basketball and football for the Golden Warriors and won BC football’s top honor, the Scanlan Award. Jerry Stabile, who got the best of Stanford’s John Elway while at BC, also was a Scanlan winner.
Barry Connors Sr. starred in the small school ranks. The big guy earned a tryout with the Cleveland Browns.
Dave Bettencourt built a baseball dynasty at Andover.
Ken Maglio didn’t mind following legends. The Mass. Baseball Coaches Hall of Famer replaced Bettencourt and Dick Collins.Mike Roberts transferred in late in high school from Michigan and dominated on the hardwood, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP honors in 1993. He pumped in 11.1 points a game during the 1996-97 season at Cornell.
No area school has produced wide receivers like Andover. One of the underrated stars was Jack Dalton, who had an area-high eight TD grabs in 1988.
“Century Sid” Watson is an Andover-Punchard icon. He played four years in the NFL (1955-58) after starring at running back at Northeastern. At Bowdoin, he was one of the great hockey coaches in NCAA history.
We have photos of three Andover hockey greats: Tucker Mullin, Chris Cullen and Colin Brennan.
Mullin scored 33 goals in 2007 and Cullen was one of three players ever named four-time Tribune All-Star in hockey. Mullin and Brennan were co-captains of the 2007 Division 2 state runner-up team.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyETE-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.