This is our 93rd/second to last edition of “Remember When,” our daily online photo series.
My brother with the Ivy League degrees Bob Muldoon said I should call it the penultimate story and corrected my misspelling of penultimate.
We’ve recently passed 1,000 local photos run and should go over a quarter-million Facebook views today or with tomorrow’s series finale.
Today, the Andover high girls. Out of all the local boys and girls high school sports programs, I’ve always thought the Andover girls rank No. 1. The numbers back it up.
Let’s begin with Marilyn Fitzgerald. The legendary Andover High swim coach has a resume which ranks with any coach in any sport in state history. But to me that is a distant second to Marilyn the person.
The Muller family was something in soccer and, of course, basketball. Twins Charlotte and Sarah and younger sister Jenny were special. And dad, Dick Muller, is in the Hall of Fame, too.
As usual, the Tribune sports staff delivered bigtime with the shot of leaders of the 2004 Division 1 state runner-up basketball team: Arianna Miliotis, Jackie Powers, Colleen Haugh, Meagan Merinder, Ashley McLaughlin, Matia Kostakis, Kerrie O’Dea and Liz Pallotta.Almost every one was a blue-chipper in another sport. I just hate when kids specialize.Powers is also pictured as our area soccer goals leader.Megan Pinksten was one of the greats in hoops and also shined in volleyball.They don’t come much nicer than Andover’s Hall of Fame field hockey coach Maureen Noone, who has three straight titles on her glittering resume.
Stephanie Casper was among the best in field hockey and track.
Shoutout to the lovely bride Yadira Betances Muldoon for this photo of the Andover-Punchard 2006 Hall of Fame class. Female HOFers there that night included Stacey Lavoie ‘94, Sarah and Charlotte Muller ‘98, Amy Heseltine ‘92, Susan Ashlock ‘96, and Lee Dziadosz-Metzger ‘89.Andover produces a ton of great scholar-athletes with Ashlock and Dziadosz-Metzger among them.
How about those Young sisters. Robin Young (volleyball 1999-00) and Heather (tennis 1995-97) were both multi-time Tribune MVPs. Robin (pictured) also was a tennis star.
The Golden Warriors have produced a ton of our swim MVPs including 1996 winner Jenna Blongiewicz.
Libby Fortier was our gymnastics MVP in 2004.
In 2001 we got a nice photo of Adrienne Shea and Allison Abreu. They were hockey stars who did major fundraising to help start up the program. Shea was Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2004.
Jackie Alois was dwarfed by 6-foot-3 Braintree star Molly Reagan in the Division 1 basketball state semifinals at the Garden. Fear not, she’s an Alois! That large and talented family was mighty good to Andover athletics.
Staying at the Garden, Golden Warrior great Natalie Gomez-Martinez takes it hard to the basket.
Maria Nasta is one of the most prolific hockey scorers in area history.Katie Kramer took her soccer talents to the University of Michigan.
In 2005, Felicia Thompson set the area discus record with a 132-11 heave.
The record-setting 2009 track 4x100 relay team had three blue-chippers who also starred for the powerhouse gymnastics team: Kayla Baldwin, Emily Belluche and Eve Bishop.
