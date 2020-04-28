There are a lot of professions we can all admire. But there has always been something special about becoming a doctor.
In my 33 years at The Eagle-Tribune, I’ve been lucky to cover many who did it.
Among them Phillips’ Ethan Philpott, one of the great athletes in area history; Salem Hall of Famer Todd Lyons, Holy Cross volleyball star Meagan Merinder from Andover, two-sport Eagle-Tribune MVP Ashley Morgenstern from Pinkerton, and Central Catholic track stars Garrett Bomba and Leo Lane.
Pinkerton athlete Andy Valenti followed in his father’s footsteps to become an eye doctor. Jersey Burns of Salem is in her final year at Wake Forest med school. Dr. Ben Pare of Methuen was another in a long line of distance runners to also achieve big things in the classroom.
Dr. George Golightly, a general surgery specialist in Baton Rouge, was a starter on the basketball team and graduated in 1981 from Lawrence High.
¢¢¢
