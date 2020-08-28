During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from August 10, 2013.
Haverhill/Stonehill great Pat “Fulla” Fullerton ran the area’s first 4-minute mile. Well, sort of.
Mike Muldoon said: “Distance runners are the best to interview. They are smart, glib and don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s not all the phony, ‘I just have to thank my offensive line’ nonsense which I hate.“Pat was always one of my favorites to interview dating back to his brilliant Hillie career. I just hope I live long enough to see an area star break four minutes. Pat did it ... but he didn’t. Here’s the story and a sidebar on area runners chasing 4-minutes.”
..........
AUGUUST 10, 2013, Eagle-Tribune
The clock said he did it. The race officials said he did it. The buzzing crowd saw him do it.
Only he didn’t do it.
Bradford’s Pat Fullerton ran a jaw-dropping 3:58.8 to win the 23rd annual High Street Mile Sunday in Newburyport.
But unfortunately it’s not a true 4-minute mile unless it’s done on a track. There are too many variables in a road race, the main one being running downhill at various points can a big advantage.
There are scores of road races but very few track races for post-college athletes. So an official 4-minute mile, something no area runner has ever accomplished, might never happen.
“There is the potential to hop on the track and try to do it at Haverhill High or the North Andover track,” said the 24-year-old former Haverhill High great, who was named the Stonehill College athlete of the year two years ago.
“I have a bunch of people to take video. It might happen. That’s the only foreseeable way I could do it. I don’t see myself going to Europe.”
So close but so far and for a milestone which is easily the most coveted and most well known in the sport. Heading into this spring, a total of 396 Americans all-time had broken the four-minute mile barrier, according to runblogrun.com.
“I’ve always dreamt of it since I was a freshman in high school. It’s frustrating to be in this shape in August instead of May or June (when there might have been some track opportunities),” he said.
A month earlier, the 5-11, 155-pound Fullerton ran a speedy 3:48.28 at the Manchester (N.H.) Mile. He was runner-up to Lowell’s Brian Gagnon, a world-class 800-meter runner who won in 3:42.97. However, that is an extremely runner-friendly sloped course. Fullerton also ran a 3:57.63 in the 2012 Manchester race.
Could he run a sub-4 on a track?
“I know I’d have a good shot at it,” he said. “That (Newburyport course) was as flat as flat could be. I’m on the cusp. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”
Fullerton “tweaked” his hamstring a few days before the Newburyport race and wasn’t sure he was going to run.
Fullerton bested a field of 159 runners (90 men) and included multi-time champ Abiyot Endale, a 27-year-old from Ethiopia who has a 2:15.35 marathon on his resume.
“I had about a half-second lead over him at the 1,200-meter mark,” said Fullerton, who said he’s in even better shape than he was as a two-time All-American at Stonehill. “We were going back and forth the whole way. It kept me relaxed. It kept me focused.”
He and Endale, who finished in 4:01.4, both broke the race record of 4:03.0 set by Erik Nedeau in 1995. That same year Nedeau, a Northeastern All-American who is now the coach at Amherst College, ran a 3:57.28 mile.
Official or not, Fullerton is still elated. At Stonehill, he concentrated on longer races. His best time there was a school-record 3:47.34 for 1,500 meters, which converts to 4:05.46 for the mile.
“Breaking four minutes, I still can’t fathom it,” he said.
...
FULLERTON WRITES A CHECK TO HIMSELF
Pat Fullerton insists, no matter how it sounds, everything was on the up and up.
In essence, Fullerton, the manager of the Greater Boston Running Club in Newburyport, wrote himself a check for winning the 23rd annual High Street Mile.
“We were one of the sponsors,” he explained. “Ironically, the last three years we’ve offered $400 for anybody who breaks four minutes. So I wrote a check for myself. I said, ‘Let’s bump it up a bit!’”
Fullerton, who has been the store manager since March, has some talented area athletes working for him.
Keely Maguire of Georgetown enjoyed a record-setting career at UNH. Julie Solimine of Haverhill, who now runs at Providence, was a six-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star distance runner. Another ex-Hillie star, Bridget Twomey, runs for Syracuse.
OUR AREA’s 4-MINUTE HISTORY
Two area runners who probably could have run an official 4-minute mile, Matt Downin of Pinkerton (PA ‘95) and John Mortimer of Londonderry (LHS ‘95), never put all their efforts into accomplishing the feat.
Mortimer finished seventh in the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials in the steeplechase. His best was a 4:01.7 mile.
Downin ran a 2:14.28 in the marathon. His best mile time was 4:00.52 in 1999.
Downin’s older brother, Andy Downin, ran a 3:56.25 mile in 2001 but he graduated from Duxbury (Mass.) High, before the family moved to Hampstead.
Harry Norton of North Reading ran a 4:04.69 in 2006.
The next best hopes might by Haverhill’s Pat Fullerton, the ex-Stonehill star, and three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Mike O’Donnell of Methuen, who is headed to UConn.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.