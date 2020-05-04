Yesterday we highlighted the early years of the Christmas Tourney. Today we’ll look at 1990-2005 in “Remember When?” the Eagle-Tribune’s online photo series.
And our photographers came through in a big way in this era.
You have to love the celebration photo of Central Catholic’s Marquis Victor, an artist on and off the court.
Crowds, you want crowds? They were packed to the rafters many nights including when Salem and Chris Urquhart took on big, bad Central at North Andover’s Crozier Fieldhouse.
These were some glory years for Lawrence point guards with the Lancers featuring Joey Bonilla, Michelet Cadet, the two-headed monster of Alex Hernandez and Manuel Nunez, Wilkins Victor, Hector Paniagua and Alex Oviedo.
Central often countered with slick city guards of its own like MVP Raymond Nunez.
This period featured a ton of true legends led by the great Scott Hazelton, the two-time MVP from Central. His match-ups with Andover’s “Tommy Gun” McLaughlin are still talked about to this day.
As is the classic Christmas photo former Tribune photographer Judy Emmert took of the two blue-chippers.
