We’ve looked back at the girls Christmas Tourney in The Eagle-Tribune’s “Remember When?” photo series.
Now, let’s stroll down Memory Lane with the boys tourney, which dates back to 1975. There is so much good stuff, we’ll break this down into three parts.
Today we’ll concentrate on 1975 to about 1989.
Back in the day I managed to save some good old Eagle-Tribune pictures but those can be hard to come by. In more recent years, we went digital and it’s a lot easier find pictures from the last 10-15 years.
There is a great picture from our photo staff of John Kelleher. That pretty much sums up Kelleher, fiery and tough. He was a star football player at Lawrence High and Villanova and without him, there is no Christmas Tourney.
Love the photo of Todd Orlando and Kip Jones from their Bentley days. They were Andover greats and Jones was the son of the Celtics coach K.C. Jones.
The 6-foot-10 Orlando was more of a finesse player but he was tough, too. He has to be as the principal at Bishop Kenney High in Florida. One of his students was ex-Red Sox star Jonathan Papelbon.Gary McLain and Bill Donlon were quite the 1-2 punch at Methuen but 5-7, 125-pound Andover sophomore E.J. Perry saw to it they never won the Christmas Tourney title. McLain would have to be satisfied with his NCAA title!
We had a picture of Andover’s Ted Kelley, 1981 tourney MVP, from when he was heading to Ireland for a season after playing at Boston College.
One of the great stories in tournament history was the Greater Lawrence Tech team led by MVP Shane Donahue and superstar Paul Neal stunning the area heavyweights to capture the 1986 crown.
Art Yancy was a great ballplayer at Andover High under young coach Wil Hixon and Oklahoma City (5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds a game over three seasons) under legendary coach Abe Lemons.
He also won a heckuva lot of games at Greater Lawrence. He was the first winner (2004) of the tourney’s prestigious Special Contributions Award.
North Andover High’s Mike Heafey was the first tourney MVP. Sadly, he died too young.
The “original Hart brothers” were as rough and tough as the Canadian wrestlers. Mike was tourney MVP for Andover and younger brothers Tim and Joe were Central greats.
