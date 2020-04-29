A New England track or cross country title generally gives you an automatic induction into your school’s hall of fame.
Our region has produced a surprising number of New England track champs. We’ll take a look at the boys who’ve won these prestigious crowns. The spring New England meet dates way back to 1946.
The boys cross country meet began in 1935.
Over the years, with the help of North Andover assistant coach Bill Varney, I’ve put together some long lists of area cross country/spring track New England results.
Maybe some day I’ll add indoor track, too.
The only three-time spring New England boys champ from our region is Haverhill football-track great Andy Alsup, who won the 400 meters in 1997. That year he was on the 4x400 relay championship quartet. In 1995, as a sophomore, he teamed with Nestor Matias, Adam Theoharis and Steve Swanson to capture the 4x100 gold for coach Dawn Caputo’s Hillies.
Timberlane’s Kimball twins were running superstars in the late ‘70s. Mark won New Englands in cross country and in the two-mile. His twin Dean won 2-mile in 1977.
Andover’s Peter Comeau is in select company as a New England champion athlete (300 hurdles) and the coach of numerous New England champs.
We’ve produced a lot of New England champs, and certainly couldn’t run all their pictures. The very first was John Barrett of Lawrence and St. John’s Prep in the 220-yard race in 1960 in the 15th annual New England Championship.
The first from a local high school was another Lawrencian. It was Bob Bateman of Lawrence High in 1963, again in the 220.
