Today in our photo series we’re highlighting the Eagle-Tribune boys spring track MVPs.
Londonderry multi-event star Seth Baldwin was the first winner in 1990 and the last, in 2019, was Methuen multi-eventer Roan Marcano, who set the modern area decathlon record (2001 to present) with 6,275 points and is our No. 2 400 hurdler to another Ranger, Dave Ramirez way back in 1985.
We’ve produced some national-caliber athletes including former MVPs Sean Furey, a two-time Olympian from Methuen, and Harvard captain Erick Duffy of North Andover.
Mike O’Donnell of Methuen and UConn made a strong run at a sub-4 minute mile with a best of 4:02.03.
Maybe Phillips star Alex Fleury of North Andover, our indoor track MVP, will be the first ever from the area to go under four minutes.
It’s not really a list of area greats if a Farnham isn’t on it. Andover’s Patrick Farnham was our MVP in 2011.
We’ve produced some great pole vaulters including MVPs Duffy, Andover’s Mark Vetere and Peter Ellis, and Pinkerton’s Jake Radzevich.Tracksters don’t get the fat scholarships or all the headlines of some other sports but all those vaulters continued to soar in college and beyond. Duffy has done 17-9 (watch out, 18-feet, here he comes!) while Vetere did 17-3.5 at Navy and Radzevich cleared 17-0 at UConn.
In the late ‘90s, Timberlane had a run of three MVPs in four years with Division 1 scholar-athletes Jason Vanderhoof (Wisconsin), Taylor Smith (Dartmouth) and Kevin Verge (Columbia).
BOYS SPRING TRACK MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Roan Marcano, Methuen; 2018: Noah Woodman, Pinkerton; 2016-17: Erick Duffy, No. Andover; 2015: Sean Caveney, Andover; 2014: Jose Adames, Lawrence; 2013: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2012: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; 2011: Patrick Farnham, Andover; 2010: Francesco Cuesta, Lawrence; 2000-09 MVPs2009: Mark Vetere, Andover; 2008: Mike Marshall, Salem; 2007: Erik Gustafson, Timberlane; 2006: Jason Lambert, Londonderry; 2005: Freddie Wills, Londonderry; 2004: Enrique Cuesta, Lawrence; 2003: Phil Shaw, Andover; 2002: Jake Radzevich, Pinkerton; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: Sean Furey, Methuen;
1990-99 MVPs1999: Kevin Verge, Timberlane; 1998: Taylor Smith, Timberlane; 1997: Peter Ellis, Andover; 1996: Jason Vanderhoof, Timberlane; 1994-95: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1993: Ethan Philpott, Phillips/No. Andover; 1992: Kevin Labrecque, Central; 1991: Larry Elizalde, No. Andover; 1990: Seth Baldwin, Londonderry; also 1981: Dave Shaw, Methuen and Paul Bell, Lawrence
