Day 91 of our daily “Remember When” online photo series highlights Brooks School boys athletics.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.The Rorke family has played a big part in Brooks’ sports history. Dad, the great football coach Dan Rorke, was as classy as they come and his kids certainly inherited the genes he displayed as a star at Haverhill and Williams.
Chris Rorke was a great quarterback at Brooks (area-leading 10 TD passes in 1984) and Dartmouth and has been in coaching for decades. He’s now the head coach at Tabor Academy. Matt Rorke led the area in scoring in 1985 (17-16-118).Rising senior George Smith of Salem is a sharpshooter who’ll be playing his college basketball at the University of Pennsylvania.John McVeigh has a spectacular 305-105 basketball record in 17 seasons with the Green and White. He still has a way to go to coach the all-time area wins leader. That’s dad and Brooks assistant Mike McVeigh.The late Mike Drummey of North Andover was brilliant at Brooks and at Harvard (1962 Ivy League batting champ).Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac dazzled them in the ISL and now may be America’s premier tight end at Penn State.
George Kattar of Methuen (Brooks ‘70) is in the Brooks Hall of Fame.Andres Burbank-Crump, who grew up on campus, bleeds Green and White and was a brilliant soccer player, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP honors.Willie Waters of Andover dominated in hockey (two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP) and soccer (2001 Eagle-Tribune All-Star). He now is dean of students at the school.
Soccer star Charlie Davies of Salem is considered the best our area has ever produced with the national and international credentials to back that up.Billy Hart of Bradford was as pure a scorer as you’d ever find with 1,694 career points, third most ever for a local schoolboy.When you think of Brooks wrestling you think of the Konovalchiks ... all three of whom may someday be in the school’s Hall of Fame. Dad, Alex, was the coach and sons Nick and Andrew were terrors on the mat.I’ve tried to limit the prep school “Remember Whens” to local athletes. But I have to make an exception with Harold Starks (Brooks ‘82) of New York City, who later started at Providence for Rick Pitino. Bigtime shoutout to Rose Raymond on the marvelous photo. She’s still an award winning photographer on the North Shore.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyETE-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.