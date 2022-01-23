Today in our "Remember When" series we'll highlight the Brooks School boys.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine of locals who shined.
The Rorke family has played a big part in Brooks’ sports history. Dad, the great football coach Dan Rorke, was as classy as they come and his kids certainly inherited the genes he displayed as a star at Haverhill High and Williams College.
Chris Rorke was a great quarterback at Brooks (area-leading 10 TD passes in 1984) and Dartmouth and has been in coaching for decades. He’s now the head coach at Tabor Academy. Matt Rorke led the area in scoring in 1985 (17 TDs and 118 points).
George Smith of Salem is a sharpshooter now starring as a freshman at the University of Pennsylvania.
John McVeigh has a spectacular 313-108 basketball record in 18 seasons with the Green and White. He still has a way to go to coach the all-time area wins leader. That’s dad and Brooks assistant Mike McVeigh, a legendary coach at North Andover High.
The late Mike Drummey of North Andover was brilliant at Brooks and at Harvard (1962 Ivy League batting champ).
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac dazzled them in the ISL and just completed one of the most prolific campaigns ever for a rookie NFL tight end.
George Kattar of Methuen (Brooks ‘70) is in the Brooks Hall of Fame.
Andres Burbank-Crump, who grew up on campus, bleeds Green and White and was a brilliant soccer player, earning Eagle-Tribune MVP honors.
Speaking of faculty and their families .... When you think of Brooks wrestling, you think of the Konovalchiks. All three may someday be in the school’s Hall of Fame. Dad, Alex, was the coach and sons Nick and Andrew were terrors on the mat.
Willie Waters of Andover dominated in hockey (two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP) and soccer (2001 Eagle-Tribune All-Star). He now is dean of students at Brooks and boys soccer coach at his alma mater.
Soccer star Charlie Davies of Salem is considered the best our area has ever produced with the national and international credentials to back that up. Now he's a well-known TV analyst.
Billy Hart of Bradford was as pure a scorer as you’d ever find with 1,694 career points, third most ever for a local schoolboy hoopster.
