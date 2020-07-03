We’re coming down the homestretch on the “Remember When” online photo series. This is the 92nd straight day and we’re highlighting the Brooks School girls.
Here is a little background on photos we included.One theme comes up again and again: North Andover kids starring for the hometown prep school.
I grabbed 15 photos of local kids and until later didn’t realize a stunning 9 were from North Andover.
How about those Broadhead girls from North Andover? It’s quite the achievement for two sisters to be named the top multi-sport athletes in the Eagle-Tribune circulation area. \Take a bow, Amy (Brooks ‘94) and Sarah (‘99). Sarah later won a national title with Brown crew. Amy was soccer captain at Brown, where she also played basketball.
Their dad is faculty emeritus Ray Broadhead (Brooks ‘70), who had a great run as Brooks’ boys basketball coach.Brooks has been mighty good to Brown. Eliza Marshall, another North Andoverite, scored 51 goals for Brooks soccer. She was captain and Phi Beta Kappa at Brown.Jaime Gilbert from, you guessed it, North Andover, was an electric talent. Perhaps the best ever from the area with 91 goals in three seasons. She went on to play for the famed University of North Carolina women’s soccer program, helping the Tar Heels to the 2006 national title.
Caroline Kukas of North Andover was our Athlete of the Year/Max Bishop Award winner in 2019.Whit Hagerman, yet another Turkey Towner, was our lacrosse MVP and was a senior tri-captain at Virginia in 2010.
Athletic director, coach, teacher, you name it. Bobbie Crump-Burbank has done it all in 25 years at Brooks. Including raise boys soccer MVP Andres! Dad, Doug Burbank, the great squash coach, gets some credit on that, too.Softball ace Britt Hart was an Eagle-Tribune MVP at North Andover High and at Brooks. She had another talented pitching teammate at Brooks in Methuen’s Taylor DiGloria.
Bella Papapetros of, well you know where she’s from, led all girls hockey scorers with 17 goals in 2012.
Kerry Nugent of Andover scored 77 goals in a three-year span (1999-01).
Sarah Bresette of Andover scored 51 career goals and was our soccer MVP in 2012.
Alexandra Norgaisse of Bradford starred at Brooks (Class of ‘14) and played college basketball at Trinity.
After playing a year at Haverhill High, Mary Hart was a four-year mainstay, scoring 1,327 points for the Brooksians.
Brooksians? If it’s on the school website, I can steal it! As an aside, come on, Brooks, get a nickname. Occasionally the teams are called the Bishops. But I asked Dan Rorke back in the day and he said that was very unofficial.
