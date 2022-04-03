Local sports fans have been blessed to meet all sorts of New England and national icons.
Among them hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr, baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie and boxing champions Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Lowell’s Micky Ward.
For years the Eagle-Tribune did a “Bobby Orr Night” as our late sports editor Russ Conway was a good friend with the hockey legend. If there is a nicer superstar in sports than Robert Gordon Orr, I’d sure like to meet him.
There have to be hundreds of local natives who have an autograph or picture of Orr from the annual event.
Fun fact on Hagler: he was given the Marvelous Marvin nickname by former legendary Lowell Sun sportswriter Rick Harrison, a lifelong Andover resident.
And blocking for Flutie when he threw “The Pass” to beat Miami was Methuen High’s own Mark Bardwell.
For a few years, the Eagle-Tribune encouraged readers to send in their favorite Brushes with Greatness and it was quite popular.
One of the best was tennis star Coco Vandeweghe with Cob Yirrell, who was later a Methuen High tennis captain.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.