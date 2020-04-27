Local sports fans have been blessed to meet all sorts of New England and national icons.
Among them Bobby Orr, David Ortiz, Doug Flutie and Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
Fun fact on Hagler: he was given the Marvelous Marvin nickname by Lowell Sun sportswriter Rick Harrison, a lifelong Andover resident. And blocking for Flutie when he threw “The Pass” to beat Miami was Methuen’s Mark Bardwell. One of Bobby Orr’s closest friends was Russ Conway of Haverhill, the former Eagle-Tribune sports editor.
If you have a good “Brush with Greatness” photo, e-mail it to sports@eagletribune.com and we may run it.
