We broke down the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Tourney into three parts. This is the third and final segment.
Our Eagle-Tribune photographers didn’t disappoint with some superb shots of players in the 2006-19 boys tournaments in today’s “Remember When” online photo series.
There are few more thankless tasks than choosing an “All-Century Team.”
We had a great one (2000 to 2020) for boys basketball but we had a couple people wonder, “How could Alex Oviedo not make it?”
Not everyone can make it but Alex was a stud for Lawrence High (and a Christmas Tourney MVP), no two ways about it.
Another ex-Lawrence High star pictured is Ed Colon. But this is Ed blowing the whistle as a referee in the tourney. Yet another Lawrence star, 2018 MVP Luis Reynoso, is soaring to pin a Londonderry shot.
There aren’t too many times in area history future bigtime Division 1 college stars squared off. But our Carl Russo got a sweet shot of Pinkerton’s Geo Baker (Rutgers) and North Andover’s Wabissa Bede (Virginia Tech) going head to head in the 2014 tourney.
And how many times would you have three tourney MVPs in the same action picture? Russo again was Johnny-on-the-spot. In the 2014 Andover-Central Christmas Tourney game, he has a photo of Sam Lara, Connor Merinder and Tanahj Pettway. All three were tourney MVPs.
Last winter the tournament had its first Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The great North Andover coach and longtime tourney director Bob Licare was a no-brainer for that.
We’re starting to get some terrific second-generation ballplayers and one of the best were David Giribaldi. Dad starred for Lawrence High and was the Lancers’ head coach. Young Dave was the 2013 tourney MVP for Andover High.
The Jones boys were brothers from Salem. Jason was a big star and Josh took it to another level as the No. 5 scorer in tourney history. And don’t overlook middle brother Jeremy, he was a player, too.
Central didn’t lose too many games with 6-8 Jimmy Zenevitch in the lineup. And one of my tourney favorites was Romeo Diaz. He had the name and the game as a star at Methuen and UMass Lowell.
