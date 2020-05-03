Yesterday we looked back at the early years of the Commonwealth Motors Girls Christmas Tourney (1986-99).
Today, in the 30th edition of our “Remember When” photo series, we continue with the “modern era” 2000-present.
Andover, of course, has continued to be a force, but New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin, Central Catholic and Westford have all shined.
One of the best stories of the girls tourney has been Pentucket. While generally the smallest school, the Sachems have regularly knocked off the tourney’s far larger schools.Pinkerton never won the boys overall Christmas Tourney title (they did win the unseeded division one year) but the girls scored a big win for the Granite State back in 2007, toppling Andover 49-35 for the title. Brittni Wilson was the MVP.
The next year Lowell won and again the MVPs were named Wilson. The co-MVPs were twins Brianna and Whitney Wilson, the daughters of current Lawrence coach Suzanne Lessard.
The greatest game in tourney history may have been the 2012 final. North Andover sophomore Megan Collins got the pretty pass from tourney MVP Morgan Lumb to score a lay-up at the buzzer and coach Sue Breen’s squad beat Central, 45-44. The Raiders were ranked second in Eastern Mass.
...
TWITTER: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.