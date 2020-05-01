The Commonwealth Motors Boys Christmas Tourney has been an area institution since 1975. The girls’ tourney jumped in soon after (1986) and is also one of the area’s big sporting events.
Today we’ll look at the early years of the girls tourney (1986-99) with some terrific pictures by Eagle-Tribune photographers.
People may forget how good the first MVP was. But 6-3 Darlene Orlando, who began her career at St. Mary’s in Lawrence, is one of the greats in area history: state champion, All-Scholastic, Division 1 college recruit, two-time Division 2 All-American.
The next year Amy Keleher (now Amy Kenneally) showed you don’t have to be blessed with uncommon height to be a star. The 5-foot-2 guard led North Andover to the title.
Soon, Andover was the dominant force in the tournament. They never lacked in talent and usually it was a Muller sister leading the way. Charlotte, Sarah and Jenny combined to win tourney MVP honors five times.
