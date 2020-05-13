Today is the 41st edition of “Remember When?” our online photo series. As always, hats off to our talented and dedicated Eagle-Tribune photographers.
We’re going back to celebrate our Eagle-Tribune MVPs in field hockey. Below you can see all 31 years of MVPs and also a listing of standouts who were three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
The most highly-decorated player we’ve produced is Chelsey Feole from the field hockey hotbed of Windham. She was an MVP at Salem and then an MVP at Brooks. She’s our lone four-time All-Star and that goes back even further (1986-present) than our MVPs. Feole is now a top club coach after twice earning second-team All-American honors at BC.
Andover’s Hanna Medwar could make it 4-for-4 all-star berths in the fall. Fingers crossed fall sports go smoothly.
The Lanouette sisters from Windham High are in rare company as both Amy (2019) and Rachel (2014) were Eagle-Tribune MVPs. Rachel was a three-time All-Star and Amy could do the three-peat as well. She’s the only sophomore ever named MVP while Feole won top honors as a freshman and a senior.
Windham talent has paid benefits for a ton of schools including Central Catholic with MVPs Casey Thompson and Maddie DiPietro. Both landed at Division 1 Boston University.
Andover, under its brilliant coach Maureen Noone, is another hotbed with three Division 1 state titles and several more North Sectional titles under her watch.
Andover MVPs include Emma Farnham from that legendary athletic family, Jillian Hughes, Jaclyn Torres, Laura Dimitruk and Leah Cairns.We’ve got some great photos of some big stars back in the day including Olympic hockey gold medalist Tricia Dunn and BC star Nichole Bukowski, who both played at Pinkerton.
Then there are photos of Salem’s Laura Potts and Elizabeth Croteau. Also, the Cannon sisters, Emily and Sarah, who were mighty good to Timberlane and Tufts. Their dad, Andy Cannon, is one of the country’s top master’s male field hockey players.
Current North Andover coach Liz Day starred for the Knights under Dianne Freiermuth and then led UMass Lowell to a Division 2 national title.
FIELD HOCKEY MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Amy Lanouette, Windham; 2018: Maddie DiPietro, Central; 2017: Emma Farnham, Andover; 2016: Casey Thompson, Central; 2015: Jillian Hughes, Andover; 2014: Rachel Lanouette, Windham; 2013: Julie Saltamartini, Pinkerton; 2012: Jaclyn Torres, Andover; 2011: Jordyn Hamilton, Pinkerton; 2010: Laura Dimitruk, Andover;
2000-09 MVPs
2009: Emily Cannon, Timberlane; 2008: Leah Cairns, Andover; 2007: Carolyn Malloy, Salem; 2006: Liz Day, No. Andover; 2005: Chelsey Feole, Brooks; 2004: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2003: Kadi Sickel, Timberlane; 2002: Chelsey Feole, Salem; 2001: Maureen Burns, Pinkerton; 2000: Laura Potts, Salem;
1989-99 MVPs
1999: Becky Valenti, Salem; 1998: Courtney Dow, Pinkerton; 1997: Elizabeth Croteau, Salem; 1996: Nichole Bukowski, Pinkerton; 1995: Tracy Brown, Pinkerton; 1994: Karrie Danilecki, Georgetown; 1993: Jen Carr, Pinkerton; 1992: Sharon Cardillo, Lawrence; 1991: Tricia Dunn, Pinkerton; 1989-90: Chris Blais, Pinkerton
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars
This is from 1986-2019. All-Stars prior to 1986 weren’t available. Chelsey Feole is our lone four-time honoree.
Amesbury: Ashley Waters ‘05
Andover: Jaclyn Torres ‘13, Hanna Medwar ‘21
Brooks: Chelsey Feole ‘06, Olivia King ‘10
Central: Casey Thompson ‘18, Maddie DiPietro ‘20
North Andover: Emma Johns ‘16, Lexi Davidson ‘17
Pelham: Abbey Bevens ‘20
Pentucket: Shannon Beaton ‘12
Pinkerton: Chris Blais ‘91, Mara Katsekas ‘97, Maureen Burns ‘02, Sara Joyce ‘03
Salem: Elaine Schwager ‘90, Kristen Rocheleau ‘04
Timberlane: Lauren Sickel ‘03
Windham: Rachel Lanouette ‘15
EDITOR’S NOTE: Brooks sophomore Lucy Adams of Andover and Phillips junior Katie Wimmer of Windham both made the team for the second time in 2019 while sophomore Amy Lanouette of Windham made it for the first time.
