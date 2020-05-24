Haverhill High’s Carlos Pena (HHS ‘95) played 14 years in the majors and Andover High’s Ryan Hanigan (AHS ‘99) was behind the dish for 11 seasons in the bigs. But they were never Eagle-Tribune MVPs. Their last two years of high school they were edged out by Pinkerton’s Jay Yennaco (1994-95), Pelham’s Doug Johnson (‘99) and Masconomet’s Ben Crockett (‘98).
Defending Super 8 champion North Andover High has produced five of the last nine MVPs.
Mike Weisman was our Player of the Decade and five-tool Scarlet Knight Brandon Walsh was right in that Player of the Decade debate.
Lawrence’s Michael Calzetta earned top honors in 2009 and 2010 and then did the city proud at UMass Lowell.
Sean Hayden (‘08) and Nick Comei (‘13) are two Haverhill greats who earned MVP honors.Salem was winning state titles and churning out blue-chippers in the mid-2000s with Terry Doyle and Jeff Castillo leading the way.
Andover has produced a whopping eight MVPs including the first four we ever had: Chris Eggert, David Blank, Jim Hanning and Justin Hesenius.
Blank and Hanning were a vaunted 1-2 punch for those state championship teams under coach Dave Bettencourt but don’t overlook Hesenius’ impact as a brilliant No. 3 pitcher and a feared slugger.
In 1997, Brian Tisbert continued the Golden Warrior MVP tradition.Recent Central stars Dom Keegan (Vanderbilt) and Steve Hajjar (Michigan) have been our MVP and then starred in the bigtime. The first Central MVP was Bryan Welch, one of several area greats who then starred for Division 2 power Rollins (Fla.) College.
BASEBALL MVPs
2009-19 MVPs
2019: Sebastian Keane, North Andover; 2018: Dom Keegan, Central; 2017: Steve Hajjar, Central; 2016: Brendan Parisotto, No. Andover; 2015: Evan Glew, No. Andover; 2014: Robbie Del Signore, Londonderry; 2013: Nick Comei, Haverhill; 2012: Brandon Walsh, No. Andover; 2011: Mike Weisman, No. Andover; 2009-10: Michael Calzetta, Lawrence;
2000-08 MVPs
2008: Sean Hayden, Haverhill; 2006-07: Dan Godefroi, Andover; 2005: Jeff Castillo, Salem; 2003-04: Terry Doyle, Salem; 2002: Tim Bransfield, Masconomet; 2001: Kevin Shepard, Andover; 2000: Steve Palazzolo, No. Reading;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Doug Johnson, Pelham; 1998: Ben Crockett, Masconomet; 1997: Brian Tisbert, Andover; 1996: Bryan Welch, Central; 1994-95: Jay Yennaco, Pinkerton; 1993: Justin Hesenius, Andover; 1992: Jim Hanning, Andover; 1991: David Blank, Andover; 1990: Chris Eggert, Andover; also 1981: Dennis Livingston, No. Reading
