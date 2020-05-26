This is our 54th straight day running the “Remember When?” photo series.
Today we are covering Eagle-Tribune boys and girls tennis MVPs.
As always, big tip of the cap to our talented photo staff for all these great pictures over the last 31 years.
The Harrison sisters of Windham are a great story. Kate (1998) and Jill (2001-02) were both MVPs for Salem High.
Jill, who attended Brown (undergrad) and Penn, is now a dentist. She runs Harrison Dental Arts in Portmouth.
In terms of drive, few people can match Lawrence High’s Jolie Stadelman, our girls MVP in 1990 and 1991. It’s not often a city kid can get the best of the kids from the affluent suburbs but Stadelman did just that on a regular basis.
It’s not easy being the younger sister of a pro athlete but Andover’s Jill Oppenheim did it with aplomb. Her brother, Rob Oppenheim, is on the PGA tour but Jill’s sport was tennis. And she was good enough to be our two-time MVP.
On the boys’ side, North Andover’s Dave Nelson was unbeaten in four years in Cape Ann League play and was ranked second in his age-group in New England. He played four years at the University of South Carolina.
Our 2010 MVP, Philipp Becker, was a foreign exchange student at Salem.
Alex Skinner, from Brooks and Haverhill, was a basketball/tennis star who played tennis at BC. He’s a tennis coach and works in admissions at Brooks.
Ex-Central star Justin Slattery also played at BC.
Jeff Beaton of Haverhill is from a long line of Beatons to star for Pentucket athletic teams.
Our 1994 MVP, Dan Queen of Andover, worked for Major League Baseball for 14 years and now works as manager of strategic athletic partnerships at Northeastern.
BOYS TENNIS MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: David Grossman, Andover; 2018: Aidan Burt, Phillips/Andover; 2016-17: Connor Aulson, Pentucket; 2015: Andrew Imrie, Andover; 2014: Ryan Broderick, Londonderry; 2012-13: Harrison Max, Londonderry; 2011/2009: Alex Burbine, Londonderry; 2010: Philipp Becker, Salem;
1999-08 MVPs
2008: Alex Skinner, Brooks/Haverhill; 2006-07: Jeff Beaton, Pentucket; 2005: Michael Li, Phillips/Andover; 2002-04: Jason Sechrist, Central; 2001: Ty Esler, No. Andover; 1999-00: Justin Slattery, Central;
1990-98 MVPs
1997-98: Dave Nelson, No. Andover; 1996: Mike Stein, Andover; 1995: David Morse, Timberlane; 1994: Dan Queen, Andover; 1993: Eric Block, Andover; 1992: Paul Bernardin, Andover; 1991: Chris Chiang, Andover; 1990: Ian Hastings, Londonderry
GIRLS TENNIS MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Isabel Zhou, Andover; 2018: Andover’s Annette Kim/Caroline Yang; 2017: Katherine Hu, Phillips/Andover; 2016: Sam Barros, Pinkerton; 2015: Laurie-Maude Chenard/Paige Webster, Andover; 2013-14: Cassie Burbine, Londonderry; 2011-12: Jackie Carroll, Central; 2010: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry;
2001-09 MVPs
2009: Lauren Wilmarth, Phillips/Andover; 2008: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry; 2007: Kristina Black-Rikki Sartor, Andover; 2006: Beth Huard, Londonderry; 2005: Katherine Burke, Salem; 2003-04: Marsha Mogilevich, Andover; 2001-02: Jill Harrison, Salem;
1990-99 MVPs
1999-00: Jill Oppenheim, Andover; 1998: Kate Harrison, Salem; 1995-97: Heather Young, Andover; 1992-94: Alison Georgian, Andover; 1990-91: Jolie Stadelman, Lawrence; also 1981: Darcy Jones, Masconomet
