A complaint we hear from New Hampshire boys basketball fans is: “We never get any respect.”
For the first 17 years, our MVP went to a Merrimack Valley Conference player every time.
Stephen Savage knew to break through he had to be extraordinary. He was.
From wire to wire in the 2006-07 season, he dominated. Including hitting the game winner in the waning seconds to deliver the Division 1 state title to Salem.
In the 31-year history of the award, we’ve had four multi-time winners: Phillips senior Dallion Johnson (Penn State), Central’s Tyler Nelson (Fairfield) and Carson Desrosiers (Wake Forest) and the only three-time winner Andover’s Chris Vetrano (UNH).
All four were/are Division 1 college scholarship players.
Two other D1 hoopsters, Central’s Scott Hazelton (UConn) and Andover’s Tommy McLaughlin (Princeton), would have been favorites to repeat as MVP but both were injured much or all of their senior seasons.
Our first MVP was Tom Quinlan from Haverhill in 1990. Among those pushing the future Bentley star point guard the hardest for the honor was his teammate Marvin Jones.
The Hillies have had some fine players but haven’t had an MVP since. NBA veteran Noah Vonleh did play two years for the Brown and Gold before going prep. If the 6-foot-9 Vonleh had stuck around, he likely would have taken top honors once or twice. The tallest Most Valuable Player was the 7-foot Desrosiers (he was listed as 6-11 prior to college).
The shortest, Vetrano and Lawrence’s Hector Paniagua, are both well under 6-feet.
Unofficially, Greater Lawrence Tech scoring machine Juan Castillo was named Eagle-Tribune MVP in 1981. His son, Salem’s Jeff Castillo, was our baseball MVP in 2005.
Tommy McLaughlin’s sister, Ashley, was a two-sport (hoops, volleyball) MVP and Zach Karalis of North Andover’s sister, Abbie, won the Max Bishop Award as our three-sport Athlete of the Year.Jimmy Zenevitch of Central’s sister, Katie, ranks with the greatest female basketball players in area history.
BOYS BASKETBALL MVPs
2011-20 MVPs
2019-20: Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Haverhill; 2018: Luis Reynoso, Lawrence; 2017: Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence; 2016: Keith Brown, Pelham; 2015: Wabissa Bede, No. Andover; 2013-14: Tyler Nelson, Central; 2012: Zach Karalis, No. Andover; 2011: Jimmy Zenevitch, Central;
2000-10 MVPs
2009-10: Carson Desrosiers, Central; 2008: Billy Marsden, Central; 2007: Stephen Savage, Salem; 2006: Jonathan Cruz, Central; 2005: Hector Paniagua, Lawrence; 2002-04: Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001: Joel Gil, Central; 2000: Tommy McLaughlin, Andover;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Scott Hazelton, Central; 1998: John Jacobs, Central; 1997: Brian Bettano, Methuen; 1996: Rich Barden, Methuen; 1995: Matt Gibson, Andover; 1994: Kirk Stockwood, Andover; 1993: Mike Roberts, Andover; 1992: Sean Ryan, Andover; 1991: Rigo Nunez, Lawrence; 1990: Tom Quinlan, Haverhill; also 1981: Juan Castillo, Greater Lawrence
