I said it the day it happened and I’ve never wavered.
The question: What’s the greatest achievement in area high school sports history?
Easy.
When best friends Matt Downin of Hampstead and Pinkerton Academy and John Mortimer of Londonderry High went 1-2 at the 1994 Foot Locker Nationals at Balboa Park in San Diego.
My colleague Dave Dyer just a wrote a great story on Downin, which you can find on eagletribune.com.https://www.eagletribune.com/sports/local_sports/former-pinkerton-national-champ-downin-stays-involved-with-sport/image_49218461-8530-5c59-a734-2a0622e10486.html
Back then there weren’t five different meets gifted high schoolers would shoot for. There was one and only one ... Foot Locker Nationals.
Unlike some of my colleagues, I despise giving co-MVPs. I’ve done it twice since we introduced Eagle-Tribune MVPs in 1989: Downin and Mortimer that fall and a few years prior football greats Joe Marinaro (Andover) and Sean Finneran (Central). And even that was because we then didn’t give offensive and defensive MVPs in football.
Those mid-’90s was the glory days for area boys cross country. Soon after came Timberlane’s Jason Vanderhoof, who may be the No. 3 high school cross country runner ever from the area.
He’d be pushed for that title by Timberlane’s Kimball twins, Mark and Dean, New England champions in the late ‘70s. Another great was Mark Kimball’s son, two-time cross country MVP Liam Kimball (2014-15). Liam was another star under veteran Owls coach Mark Behan.
This daily “Remember When?” series, which began on March 30, is a tribute to great athletes and great Eagle-Tribune photographers. We’ve run so many memorable shots from Carl Russo, who is approaching 35 years at the newspaper.
Particularly in cross country and track, part-time photographer Andy Baumgartner was a godsend. Andy died too young in November of 2017.
He just loved what he was doing, because he definitely wasn’t doing it for the money. With all the donuts he bought the sports staff, he may not have broken even!Track and cross country officials can be a crusty bunch. The average age seems to be about 92, but even they all adored Andy.
So tip of the cap to Andy and Carl.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET; E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY MVPs
2010-present
2019: Luke Brennan, Pinkerton; 2018: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn; 2017: Joe Gagnon, Pinkerton; 2016: Cam Starr, Pelham; 2014-15: Liam Kimball, Timberlane; 2013: Phil Parent, Pinkerton; 2012: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2011: Tony Anzivino, Pinkerton; 2010: Kevin MacPherson, Pinkerton; 2000-09 MVPs2009: Jared Reddy, Methuen; 2008: Chris Pietrocarlo, Pinkerton; 2007: Eric McDonald, Pentucket; 2006: Pat Fullerton, Haverhill; 2005: Jared Samuel, Londonderry; 2004: Vinny Olsen, Londonderry; 2003: Erik Donohoe, Masconomet; 2002: Phil Shaw, Andover; 2001: Matt Haley, Masconomet; 2000: Patrick Moulton, Pelham; 1989-99 MVPs
1999: David Barrett, Londonderry; 1998: Brian Astell, Pinkerton; 1997: Todd Swenson, Londonderry; 1996: Joe Letourneau, Londonderry; 1995: Jason Vanderhoof, Timberlane; 1994: John Mortimer, Londonderry and Matt Downin, Pinkerton; 1993: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1992: John Stanley, Pinkerton; 1991: Peter Wefers, No. Andover; 1990: Creaghan Trainor, Central; 1989: Tom McColley, Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.