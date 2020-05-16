Boys hockey can be the most frustrating sport for fans.
You get that rare talent who can lead your club to a state title or earn a Division 1 scholarship but then comes the bad news:
The superstar is headed to a prep school or Juniors. Sometimes it works out great. Sometimes it doesn’t work out so great.
But looking at the Eagle-Tribune MVPs below, you can see whether it is for the full four years or at least a couple of years, our schools have had a ton of top talent.
Bobby Farnham (Brooks then Phillips) and Zach Sanford (Pinkerton then juniors) made it all the way to the NHL.
There are some great family names. Of course, the Farnhams are one of the great athletic families in New England.
Salem’s Ryan Pappalardo is the third talented brother from that hockey family.
Another Salem MVP, Mitchell McGinn, was a superstar for his dad, Blue Devils coach Mark McGinn, before opting for prep school.
Central’s Tommy Evangelista’s sister, Ashley, was an Eagle-Tribune MVP in soccer.
North Andover’s Sifferlen family is known for its basketball prowess and its hockey skill. Ryan Sifferlen scored 92 career goals for the Scarlet Knights and won the 2009 Bishop Award as our three-sport male athlete of the year.Salem Hall of Famer Chase Feole’s sister, Chelsey, may be the best field hockey player ever from the area.Willie Waters of Andover and Brooks School is dean of students and head soccer coach at his alma mater. Ethan Philpott from North Andover was a third-round NHL draft pick out of Phillips Academy.
In the early ‘90s, Methuen featured several blue-chippers including MVPs Joe Laperriere, the late Shawn Pomerleau and the “Golden Brett” Brett Cagliuso.
North Andover High star Stephen Harb had brains and brawn. He played at Dartmouth.
BOYS HOCKEY MVPs
2010-20 MVPs
2020: Ryan Pappalardo, Salem; 2019: Dakota Robinson, Pinkerton; 2018: Matt Pasquale, Central; 2017: Mitchell McGinn, Salem; 2016: Jake Wise, Central; 2015: Cody Soucy, Salem; 2014: Lloyd Hayes, Central; 2013: Colin Soucy, Central; 2012: Zach Sanford, Pinkerton; 2011: Tommy Evangelista, Central; 2010: Zach Fox, Timberlane;
2000-2009 MVPs
2009: J.J. Solloway, Pinkerton; 2008: Ryan Sifferlen, No. Andover; 2007: Paul Jaskot, Central; 2006: Bobby Farnham, Brooks/No. Andover; 2005: Jan Vastl, Salem; 2004: Chase Feole, Salem; 2003: Bryan Belisle, Pentucket-Georgetown; 2002: Jimmy Koehler, Londonderry; 2000-01: Willie Waters, Brooks/Andover;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Bill Moss, No. Reading; 1998: Greg LeColst, Masconomet; 1997: Andy LeColst, Masconomet; 1996: Bobby Moss, Phillips/No. Reading; 1995: Brett Cagliuso, Methuen; 1994: Shawn Pomerleau, Methuen; 1993: Ethan Philpott, Phillips/No. Andover; 1992: Joe Laperriere, Methuen; 1991: Stephen Harb, No. Andover; 1990: Damon Moore, Central
