Indoor track tends to take a back seat to cross country and spring track.
But that doesn’t mean you don’t get some brilliant athletes and brilliant efforts. Just look at the Eagle-Tribune MVPs below.
Pinkerton’s Jadyn Ruimwijk added to his legacy with four titles (55, 300, 4x200, 4x400) at Division 1 States. You’re among the elite when you do that.
We’ve produced some brilliant dash-men and today we highlight Lawrence’s Johan Rafael, Salem’s Jerickson Fedrick and Andover’s Christopher McConnell.
Now McConnell was terrific in the 100 meters with a best of 10.75, the No. 2 all-time automatic-timed 100 in area history.
But he was truly special in the 55 meters indoors, winning three All-State titles in the event.
I remember speaking to Duane Carlisle from Haverhill a few years back. He had heard about McConnell and asked his personal best. I said 6.34, a state record which still stands.
He said, “Wow, that’s something.”
Now this was a college track All-American who was a longtime NFL strength and conditioning coach. For him to give a compliment like that really means something.Haverhill has a nice representation here with Fulla Fullerton, Andy Alsup and scholar-athlete Matt Woelfel from the great Hillie athletic family.
The Burbank brothers were awfully good to North Andover track with Dana our MVP in 2003.
We haven’t produced many great long jumpers but Timberlane’s Taylor Smith is a notable exception. He still holds the area record (23-5.25, spring 1998) and went 24-7.25 at Dartmouth.
Lance Washington, our winter 1993 MVP, put himself in the record books at Salem. He soared 6-8 in the high jump, still tied for third in area history.
In the 31-year history of the award, the only multi-time winners are Andover’s McConnell (2008-10), Phillips’ Alex Fleury (2019-20), Methuen’s Mike O’Donnell (2012-13), Londonderry’s Tristan Hall (2001-02) and John Mortimer (1994-95), and Haverhill’s Alsup (1996-97) and Fullerton (2006-07).
BOYS INDOOR TRACK MVPs
2011-20 MVPs
2019-20: Alex Fleury, Phillips/North Andover; 2018: Jadyn Ruimwijk, Pinkerton; 2017: Devin Connell, Andover; 2016: Erick Duffy, No. Andover; 2015: Starlin Ortiz, Londonderry; 2014: Zach Cicio, Pinkerton; 2012-13: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2011: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem;
2000-10 MVPs
2008-10: Christopher McConnell, Andover; 2006-07: Pat Fullerton, Haverhill; 2005: Freddie Wills, Londonderry; 2004: Johan Rafael, Lawrence; 2003: Dana Burbank, No. Andover; 2001-02: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: Dave Barrett, Londonderry;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Greg Mason, No. Reading; 1998: Taylor Smith, Timberlane; 1996-97: Andy Alsup, Haverhill; 1994-95: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1993: Lance Washington, Salem; 1992: Matt Woelfel, Haverhill; 1991: Larry Elizalde, No. Andover; 1990: Scott Fawcett, Londonderry
