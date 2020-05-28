From humble beginnings, boys lacrosse has, in short order, become a major player in local sports.
One colleague dubbed lax players “Kings of Spring.”
We all laughed. But look at the numbers and now nobody is laughing.
Pinkerton’s Brian O’Reilly was the first area NHIAA/MIAA coach to build a top program and the Astros have remained on top.
About 20 years ago, several other teams jumped in and a mini-hotbed was born.
Pinkerton has clearly been the local public power with honorable mention honors to North Andover.
The Astros have produced a whopping 15 of our 20 MVPs, leading some to wonder if it’s a Pinkerton alum who has been making the selections.
The Astros have been that good (check out their college resumes) and there have been several razor-thin margins for MVPs which have gone their way.
Pinkerton’s Ryan Auger is our only three-time winner in those 20 years. Astros Jake Lisauskas and Brian Boyle were two-timers as was North Andover’s Jim Connolly, who broke all sorts of school, state and national records.
Bobby and Brett Dattilo and Steve and Brian Boyle were Astro brothers named MVP.
Connolly’s older brother, Ryan Connolly, starred for their dad at North Andover but was edged out for MVP honors.

BOYS LACROSSE MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2017-19: Ryan Auger, Pinkerton; 2016: Brett Dattilo, Pinkerton; 2015: Matt Moody, No. Andover; 2013-14: Jake Lisauskas, Pinkerton; 2012: Cody Carbone, No. Reading; 2011: Zach Tulley, Pinkerton; 2010: Andrew Ouellette, Central;
2000-09 MVPs2009: Tom Auger, Pinkerton; 2008: Bobby Dattilo, Pinkerton; 2007: Dave Brochu, Pinkerton; 2006: Steve Boyle, Pinkerton; 2004-05: Jim Connolly, No. Andover; 2002-03: Brian Boyle, Pinkerton; 2001: Bill Klotz, Pinkerton; 2000: Paul Lord, Pinkerton
