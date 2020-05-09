Many a barroom discussion, heck even an occasional barroom brawl, has been sparked by the question:
Who is the best ever from the area?
Boys soccer is an exception to the rule. It’s hard to say someone is better than Charlie Davies.
The only debate is where he’s from. The family moved several times but the Eagle-Tribune’s soccer guru at the time Tim Bresnhan always said he was from Salem. The Union Leader says Manchester. Others say Lawrence.The Brooks School phenom (Class of 2004, 101 career goals) was an All-American at BC (24 career goals), starred in top European Leagues, played on the national team for three years (17 appearances, 4 goals) and scored 14 goals with the Revolution in the MLS.A near-fatal car accident in 2009 prematurely ended his international career.
The Dudney family of North Andover has a neat claim to fame. Evan (52 career goals) and Gareth were both Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
In terms of winning and leading, Pinkerton’s Kenny Kolbeck is near the top of the list. His coach Kerry Boles said for his 2008 MVP write-up: “He’s been a captain the last two years and we won the state championship those two years. I don’t think it’s a coincidence.”
Timberlane’s Peter Peralta (77 career goals) is one of the area’s most prolific all-time goal-scorers. Others we highlighted over the last 31 years of Eagle-Tribune MVPs were Windham’s Kyle Cocciardi, Pinkerton’s Brian Irwin, Andover basketball-soccer standout Paul Bellacqua, North Andover’s John O’Brien, and Timberlane’s Connor Ross.
Below are the All-Time soccer MVPs and an interesting list of all-time scoring leaders compiled by former colleague Mac Cerullo, now the sports editor/NFL writer for the Newburyport News, our sister paper.The list, I believe, is through the 2017 season. Although clearly incomplete, there are a lot of fascinating stats.
BOYS SOCCER MVPs
2010-19 MVPs2019: Mark Huynh, Andover; 2018: Ryan McDonald, No. Andover; 2017: Kyle Cocciardi, Windham; 2016: Connor Ross, Timberlane; 2015: Paul DeMaio, No. Andover; 2014: Kyle Hicks, Pinkerton; 2013: Mike Skarbelis No. Andover; 2012: Evan Dudney, No. Andover; 2011: Matt Bitchell, Georgetown; 2010: Andres Burbank-Crump, Brooks;
2000-09 MVPs2009: Gareth Dudney, No. Andover; 2008: Kenny Kolbeck, Pinkerton; 2006-07: Robbie McLarney, Londonderry; 2005: T.J. Thompson, Phillips/Atkinson; 2004: Jon Wentworth, No. Andover; 2002-03: Charlie Davies, Brooks/Salem; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: John O’Brien, No. Andover;
1989-99 MVPs1999: Paul Bellacqua, Andover; 1998: Tim Maguire, Londonderry; 1997: Peter Peralta, Timberlane; 1996: Evan Reece, Masconomet; 1995: Brian Irwin, Pinkerton; 1994: Eric Trickett, Pinkerton; 1993: Quang Nguyen, Andover; 1992: James DeDeus, Londonderry; 1991: Brad Trull, Masconomet; 1990: Tom Wicker, Londonderry; 1989: Garry Jackson, Georgetown
ALL-TIME GOALS
EDITOR’S NOTE: Through the 2017 season. This is incomplete but does have a lot of official numbers
David Trepanier (123, Fellowship ‘01)
Charlie Davies (101, Brooks ‘04)
Pedro Lopez (94, Greater Lawrence ‘17)
Joe Mangum (90, Fellowship ‘02)
Brian Lundquist (84, Fellowship ‘09)
Ryan Seyffert (79, North Andover ‘89)
Peter Peralta (77, Timberlane ‘00)
Brad Trull (73, Masconomet ‘93)
Mike Skarbelis (70, North Andover ‘14)
Mark Thelen (65, Timberlane ‘90)
Harley Kearney (63, Pelham ‘14)
Chris Sheehy (63, Whittier ‘07)
Steve Palumbo (60, Sanborn ‘09)
Rob Palumbo (59, Sanborn ‘09)
Matt Jasinski (56, Greater Lawrence ‘11)
Robbie McLarney (55, Londonderry ‘08)
Evan Dudney (52, North Andover ‘13)
Matt Bitchell (51, Georgetown ‘12)
