Boys volleyball is relatively new to the area boys sports scene but it hasn’t lacked for highlights.
Right out of the gate, E.J. Perry built a dynasty at Salem. The first 10 N.H. state titles went to the Blue Devils.
Those early clubs were led by Eagle-Tribune MVP Jason Kinney (2009-10). Since N.H. used to play in the fall and Mass. played in the spring, we didn’t name an MVP for several years. Now both states play in the spring.
The next Blue Devil MVP was Roman Fabrizio, who led the Blue Devils to the state title last spring.
Haverhill and Lawrence have flexed their muscles in recent years.
Lawrence has been blessed with the Henriquez brothers with Andy twice our MVP and the Tribune did a rarity with twins Anibal and Jeyson co-MVPs in 2013. Lawrence basketball has had some real leapers but perhps no Lancer could jump like volleyball star Janci Soto.
Coach Perry moved to Methuen then Andover and he had a star in 2017 with Devin Dean of the Golden Warriors. A brilliant student with three 800s on SAT II tests, he now attends Cornell.
Haverhill’s Zach Sindoni and Brett Pettis were MVPs in back to back seasons with both starring on the powerhouse 2011 (state runner-up) team.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL MVPs
2019: Roman Fabrizio, Salem; 2018: Sam Hovan, Timberlane; 2017: Devin Dean, Andover; 2016: Janci Soto, Lawrence; 2014-2015: Andy Henriquez, Lawrence; 2013: Anibal and Jeyson Henriquez, Lawrence; 2012: Zach Sindoni, Haverhill; 2011: Brett Pettis, Haverhill; 2009-10: Jason Kinney, Salem
