Indoor track tends to take a back seat to cross country and spring track.
But that doesn’t mean you don’t get some brilliant athletes and brilliant efforts.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite boys winter track MVP memories of mine.
Pinkerton’s Jadyn Ruimwijk, our 2018 MVP, won four titles (55, 300, 4x200, 4x400) at Division 1 States. You’re among the elite when you do that.
We’ve produced some brilliant dash-men. Among them Lawrence’s Johan Rafael (2004 MVP), Salem’s Jerickson Fedrick (2011) and Andover’s Christopher McConnell (2008-10).
All three were terrific in the 100 meters as well with McConnell No. 2 all-time (10.75), Rafael No. 4 (10.87) and Fedrick No. 12 (10.94). McConnell was truly special in the 55 meters indoors, winning three All-State titles in the event. His meet record 6.34 in 2009 was only broken this winter.
Haverhill has a nice representation here with Pat "Fulla" Fullerton, Andy Alsup and Matt Woelfel from the great Hillie athletic family.
The Burbank brothers were awfully good to North Andover track with Dana Burbank our MVP in 2003.
We haven’t produced many great long jumpers but Timberlane’s Taylor Smith is a notable exception. He still holds the area record (23-5.25, spring 1998) and went 24-7.25 at Dartmouth. Smith, a Honeywell executive in North Carolina, was quite the scholar-athlete with two degrees from Dartmouth and an MBA from Wake Forest.
Lance Washington, our winter 1993 MVP, put himself in the record books at Salem. He soared 6-8 in the high jump, still tied for third in area history.
In the 32-year history of the award, the only multi-time winners are Andover’s McConnell (2008-10), Phillips’ Alex Fleury of North Andover (2019-20), Methuen’s Mike O’Donnell (2012-13), Londonderry’s Tristan Hall (2001-02) and John Mortimer (1994-95), and Haverhill’s Alsup (1996-97) and Fullerton (2006-07).
