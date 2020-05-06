It was the fall of 1989 and Bill Burt and I knew it was time.
Finally, we had to start naming an MVP for each of the Eagle-Tribune’s All-Star teams: fall season, winter season, spring season.
It was one of the best things we ever did. Now we have 30-plus seasons we can say who the best of the best was.
Today in the “Remember When?” on-line photo series we’ll highlight some of the football legends to earn MVP honors. Most of the years we’ve named two MVPs ... offense and defense.
Occasionally, earlier Eagle-Tribune All-Star write-ups would semi-officially call a player the area’s best and we include them in our all-time MVP listings.
One of the great matchups in area history was between stud linemen Sean Finneran of Central Catholic/UNH and Joe Marinaro of Andover/UMichigan. This photo of the Eagle-Tribune MVPs (Finneran won it twice) was taken before the 1990 Thanksgiving game. Making the matchup even better is both were from Andover.
There are plenty of prolific backs and few did it better than North Andover’s Andrew Foote (NA ‘07) and Pinkerton’s Matt Jordan (PA ‘94). To this day, I marvel at Jordan’s 360-degree spins which left defenders clutching at air.
Joe Cerami could knock your block off but that isn’t what made him special. He had that Luke Kuechly two steps ahead of everyone else football savvy. It was on display bigtime when he led Methuen to the 1992 EMass Super Bowl Division 2 win over Reading. He must have had 20 tackles that day.
We highlighted a couple other MVP defenders. I still cringe when I think of Salem’s Derek Dembkoski. First, for how he leveled everyone in sight. Second, don’t tell my editors but somehow former colleague Hector Longo and I misspelled his name the entire season. Our MVP!
A very hard lesson was learned ... coaches can’t spell. It became the first lesson I’d stress to young sportswriters.
Phil Panici was a terror on the D-line, winning 2014 MVP honors for Haverhill.
We’ve produced a ton of great QBs and we highlighted Methuen’s dual-threat star Jordan Perdomo, Windham state champ Brendan McInnis and a player mentioned as tops in the area way back in 1970, Lawrence High’s Randy Hart.
Another “old school” honoree was Lawrence’s Don Rennie back in 1980.
FOOTBALL MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence; Michael Slayton, Andover; 2018: Jake McElroy, No. Andover; Gannon Fast, Pinkerton; 2017: Jordan Perdomo, Methuen, offense; Ty Donatio, Central, defense; Jared White, Salem, lineman; Josh Sibanda, Salem, Offense; Pat Freiermuth, Brooks, Defense; Carlos Cabrera, Central, Lineman; 2016: E.J. Perry IV, Andover, Overall MVP; Josh Sibanda, Salem, Offense; Pat Freiermuth, Brooks, Defense; Carlos Cabrera, Central, Lineman; 2015: E.J. Perry IV, Andover; Sean Nartiff, Salem; 2014: Brendan McInnis, Windham; Phil Panici, Haverhill; 2013: Manny Latimore, Pinkerton; Markus Edmunds, Central; 2012: C.J. Scarpa, Andover; Ryan Doherty, Central; 2011: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem- Jesse Trottier, Pinkerton; 2010: Cal Carroll, Methuen; Brandon Walsh, No. Andover;
2000-09 MVPs
2009: Max Jacques, Salem; Zack Lattrell, Central; 2008: Mike Bartlett, Methuen; Joe Esposito, Georgetown; 2007: Nate Adames, Gr. Lawrence; Josh Lane, Pinkerton; 2006: Andrew Foote, No. Andover; Jeff Ragoza, Pinkerton; 2005: Andrew Foote, No. Andover; Steve Boyle, Pinkerton; 2004: Sean Simpson, Pinkerton; Mike Muccio, Andover; 2003: Chris Sharpe, Pinkerton; Jay Stahl, Central;
2002: Matt Maroon, Central; Derrick Marsan, Methuen; 2001: Kyle Harrington, Timberlane; Brian Griffiths, Pentucket; 2000: Mike Grella, Pinkerton; Brad Dick, Georgetown;
1989-99 MVPs
1999: Steve Miller, Londonderry; Ian Hendrick, Pentucket; 1998: Niall Murphy, Central; Andy MacInnis, Londonderry; 1997: Tim Gale, Masconomet; Joe Uliano, Central; 1996: Alex Tarr, No. Andover; Ryan Minzner, Londonderry;
1995: Rafael Guzman, Lawrence; Derek Dembkoski, Salem; 1994: John Routhier, No. Andover; Todd Harris, Phillips/Andover; 1993: Matt Jordan, Pinkerton; Todd Kobelski, Central; 1992: Matt Jordan, Pinkerton; Joe Cerami, Methuen; 1991: Ralph Fast, Pinkerton; Eric Domek, No. Andover; 1990: Sean Finneran, Central; Joe Marinaro, Andover; 1989: Sean Finneran, Central;
(NOTE: first player listed is offense, second is defense; 2016-17 also Lineman of Year)
ALSO OTHER YEARS: 1985: Ryan Mihalko, Pinkerton; 1983: Matt Rorke, Brooks/No. Andover; 1980: Don Rennie, Lawrence and Anthony Nutter, Brooks; 1970: Randy Hart, Lawrence
