When you think of local girls sports, basketball is often the first sport which comes to mind.
We’ve produced a ton of state champions, a ton of scholarship players and a ton of memories.
In today’s “Remember When?” we’ll revisit some of that history with our Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
In the fall of 1989, when we decided to add MVPs to all of our Eagle-Tribune All-Star teams, girls basketball had already enjoyed considerable success.
Methuen’s Darlene Orlando (two-time All-American UMass Lowell) and Haverhill’s Kate Abromovitch (Fairfield Hall of Fame) and Beth Godfrey (Holy Cross captain, Fulbright Scholar) were EMass. All-Scholastics and state champions in the “pre-MVP” era.
And the Boston All-Scholastic teams had a lot fewer honorees back then.
Andrea Sunday was MVP in 1991. After a brilliant career at Salem including Christmas Tourney MVP honors, she was equally brilliant at St. Anselm with 1,494 points and 1,046 rebounds.
Haverhill’s Keri Guertin is part of a sister MVP act (Tricia Guertin won it in cross country) and basketball-volleyball MVP Ashley McLaughlin of Andover is the sister of boys hoop MVP Tommy McLaughlin.Methuen’s 6-foot-4 sensation Jamie Cassidy is the only area female ever to play in the WNBA, which began play in 1997.
Katherine Curry and Jillian Middlemiss, from the 1999 state championship team, are other Ranger Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
The Haverhill dynasty gave us MVPs Guertin, Amy Veilleux and Kelly Van Huisen.
In more recent years, there has been “The Goat” Nicole Boudreau of Andover and her brilliant BC teammate, Central’s 6-3 Katie Zenevitch. Her brother Jimmy Zenevitch was also our MVP at Central Catholic.
Casey McLaughlin was another Central great. She powered the Raiders to the 2013 state title.
There were three Muller greats from Andover with Jenny a three-time MVP and older sister Charlotte the 1997 honoree.
Timberlane’s Sam Wheeler is a second-generation area hoop star. Mom, Sharon Playdon Wheeler, is a Salem High and Springfield College Hall of Famer.
The multi-time MVPS were Whittier’s Grace Efosa, Andover’s Boudreau and Jenny Muller, and Pinkerton’s Jenny McDade.
GIRLS BASKETBALL MVPs
2010-20 MVPs
2020, 2018: Grace Efosa, Whittier; 2019: Brooke Kane, Pinkerton; 2017: Alyssa Casey, Andover; 2016: Jess Lezon, No. Reading; 2015: Kelsi McNamara, Pentucket; 2014: Aliza Simpson, Londonderry; 2013: Casey McLaughlin, Central; 2010-12: Nicole Boudreau, Andover;
2000-09 MVPs
2009: Katie Zenevitch, Central; 2008: Sam Wheeler, Timberlane; 2007: Stefanie Murphy, Londonderry; 2005-06: Jenny McDade, Pinkerton; 2004: Ashley McLaughlin, Andover; 2001-03: Jenny Muller, Andover; 2000: Jillian Middlemiss, Methuen;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Katherine Curry, Methuen; 1998: Brianne Stepherson, Masconomet; 1997: Charlotte Muller, Andover; 1996: Jamie Cassidy, Methuen; 1995: Kelly Van Huisen, Haverhill; 1994: Amy Veilleux, Haverhill; 1993: Kelley Hunt, Londonderry; 1992: Keri Guertin, Haverhill; 1991: Andrea Sunday, Salem; 1990: Leslie Read, Londonderry
