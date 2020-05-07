Cross country is an enjoyable sport to cover because it produces so many brilliant scholar-athletes.
Our first girls MVP back in 1989 was Kristin Cobb. She set the tone by being valedictorian at Timberlane and Dartmouth.
Three-time MVP Melissa Donais of Bradford and Phillips is a Yale grad. Haverhill’s Colleen McNaughton is a Cornell grad. Pinkerton’s Ashley Morgenstern is now an orthodontist. Morgan Sansing graduated fourth in a senior class of 690 at Pinkerton, one of the largest schools on the east coast.
You could go on and on with their academic accolades.
Kirsten Kasper is probably the most accomplished distance runner we’ve ever had. She’s now a world class triathlete. At North Andover High, she was a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP in cross country. At the time (fall 2008), she was in an amazing group as the state’s only three-time All-State cross country champions.
The others? Two of the greatest distance runners in US history (Shalane Flanagan, Lynn Jennings), NCAA champion Leslie Welch and Georgetown All-American Emily Jones.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MVPs
2005-19 MVPs2019: Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill; 2017-18: Meghan Cross, Pinkerton; 2016: Susie Poore, Windham; 2015: Lilly Voke, No. Andover; 2014: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; 2013: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; Ariel Vaillancourt, Pinkerton; 2012: Jackie Solimine, Haverhill; 2010-11: Maggie Mullins, Andover; 2009: Alanna Poretta, Pentucket; 2008, 2007, 2005: Kirsten Kasper, No. Andover; 2006: Kelly Desharnais, Timberlane; 1989-04 MVPs2004: Colleen McNaughton, Haverhill; 2003: Ashley Morgenstern, Pinkerton; 2002: Jessica Flinn, Timberlane; 1999-01: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford; 1998: Allison March, Londonderry; 1997, 1995: Tricia Guertin, Haverhill; 1996: Amy DeCamp, Londonderry; 1991-94: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1990: Nichole Martin, Haverhill; 1989: Kristin Cobb, Timberlane
