Girls hockey has only been around in the MIAA ranks for six years and it’s only been around a couple years locally in NHIAA play with just Pinkerton fielding a varsity squad.
But we’ve had a lot of success so we’ll profile the Eagle-Tribune girls MVPs in this the 45th edition of our “Remember When” online photo series.
As always, a tip of the cap to our talented and dedicated photo staff.
Haverhill High’s Kane family has been huge for the Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover co-op (tri-op?) program.
Both Eliana and her sister Michaela have been MVPs. Their dad, Gary Kane, is the HPNA coach.
The other HPNA MVP was North Andover High’s Jess Chicko in 2017.
Methuen-Tewksbury has had a lot of talent, too. There is little question who the greatest MIAA-NHIAA player in area history is.
The numbers Amanda Conway put up are historic (204 goals in just three seasons). It’s a big jump to college but the Methuen High grad was just named National Division 3 Player of the Year for Norwich and was chosen with the first pick of the fourth round (19th selection overall) of the recent NWHL draft.
Methuen High’s Kaia Hollingsworth was a two-time MVP and posted a brilliant 104-16-16 record in a six-year varsity career.
GIRLS HOCKEY MVPs
2020: Eliana Kane, HPNA; 2018-19: Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen-Tewksbury; 2017: Jess Chicko, HPNA; 2016: Michaela Kane, HPNA; 2014-15: Amanda Conway, Methuen-Tewksbury
