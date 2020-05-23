Talk about good fortune. As a senior, Kirsten Perryman moved from Georgia to Haverhill to live with her uncle, former NFL fullback Robert Perryman.
Kirsten was our 1999 MVP with bests of 7.40 in the 55 meters and 35-6.25 in the shot put. And it was her first year doing the shot put.
Barbara Contos is one of a long line of great Andover hurdlers.
Hurdlers are known to be elite athletes and our indoor MVP includes a slew of studs among them our last three MVPs: Central’s Katharine Duren, Haverhill’s Jayla Kitchings and Pentucket’s Saige Tudisco. All three live in the city of Haverhill.
Pinkerton’s Kiah Quarles was a hurdling whiz, too.
Weep not for the distance kids with Pinkerton’s Morgan Sansing, Andover’s Maggie Mullins, Haverhill’s Colleen McNaughton, Pinkerton’s Ashley Morgenstern, Timberlane’s Jessica Flinn, Andover’s Susan Ashlock, Phillips’ Melissa Donais and Timberlane’s Kristin Cobb among the milers/2-milers.
Something about those Haverhill streets. McNaughton and Donais lives on the same streets as do hurdles greats Kitchings and Duren.
The only multi-time honorees indoors were Bradford’s Donais (three times) and Londonderry’s Helena Kimball (1994, 1995). Central’s Duren could repeat next winter, though.
Andover’s Rachel Fox was even more talented in lacrosse, earning a scholarship to Northwestern, where she picked up three national championship rings.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK MVPs
2011-20 MVPs
2020: Katharine Duren, Central; 2019: Jayla Kitchings, Haverhill; 2018: Saige Tudisco, Pentucket; 2017: Maria Virga, Pinkerton; 2016: Julia Valenti, No. Reading; 2015: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; 2014: Gretchen McGrath, Londonderry; 2013: Amanda Szymanski, Londonderry; 2012: Maggie Mullins, Andover; 2011: Eve Bishop, Andover;
2000-10 MVPs
2010: Moira Cronin, Andover; 2009: Becca Parascandola, Londonderry; 2008: Bree Robinson, Pinkerton; 2007: Rachel Fox, Andover; 2006: Colleen McNaughton, Haverhill; 2005: Ashley Morgenstern, Pinkerton; 2004: Kiah Quarles, Pinkerton; 2003: Jessica Flinn, Timberlane; 2000-02: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Kirsten Perryman, Haverhill; 1998: Barbara Contos, Andover; 1997: Amy DeCamp, Londonderry; 1996: Susan Ashlock, Andover; 1994-95: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1993: Andi Robinson, Masconomet; 1992: Kirsten Johnson, Masconomet; 1991: Kristin Cobb, Timberlane; 1990: Peggy Larocque, Londonderry
