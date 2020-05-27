For generations, lacrosse was viewed as a rich preppy sport.
Slowly, that has changed over the years. In the public school ranks, Pinkerton and Hall of Fame coach Brian O’Reilly was one of the first powerhouses in New England. One of our first top area girls public school players was his daughter, Megan O’Reilly. She was our MVP the first two seasons we had the award: 2001 and 2002.
Our only other multi-time girls lacrosse MVPs was Jordan Torres of Andover and Pinkerton’s Kennedy Daziel.
Pinkerton’s Lauren Lisauskas, who will attend Georgetown on a scholarship in the fall, may have done it but, of course, the government pandemic shutdown cancelled the spring season.We’ve had stars reach the highest level including Jenn Russell of Andover and Brooks School. She was a three-time captain at North Carolina and a leader on the US National Team.
So many of the MVPs were multi-sport athletes. North Andover’s Leah Chittick won the Max Bishop Award as the area’s top three-sport athlete. Ally Fazio started on Andover’s three state championship basketball teams.
Torres’ sister, Jaclyn Torres, was a field hockey MVP. Lisauskas’ older brother, Jake Lisauskas, was twice our MVP. Andover’s Rachel Fox was also our indoor track MVP.
The boys lacrosse Coach of the Year award is named after Brian O’Reilly while Fazio’s dad (Andover basketball coach Dave Fazio) and Daziel’s father (Astros lax coach Rob Daziel) are prominent local coaches.
GIRLS LACROSSE MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Lauren Lisauskas, Pinkerton; 2017-18: Jordan Torres, Andover; 2016: Lauren Hiller, No. Andover; 2015: Leah Chittick, No. Andover; 2013-14: Kennedy Daziel, Pinkerton; 2012: Ally Fazio, Andover; 2011: Jenny Thompson, Londonderry; 2010: Marcie Marino, Londonderry;
2001-09 MVPs2009: Kayla Green, Londonderry; 2008: Shannon Hartford, Georgetown; 2007: Rachel Fox, Andover; 2006: Jenn Russell, Brooks/Andover; 2005: Whit Hagerman, Brooks/No. Andover; 2004: Alyssa Ritchie, No. Andover; 2003: Amanda Gallant, Andover; 2001-02: Megan O’Reilly, Pinkerton
