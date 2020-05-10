Some things get better with age.
But unlike fine wine, I’m not one of them!
So I will cut and paste a short girls soccer article I wrote in 2014 when I was young and ambitious. Well, younger and more ambitious, anyway.
I’ve added the missing years to make it up to date.
Girls soccer has to rank with the elite in any of our sports. I doubt any other sport can claim two Division 1 national champions like former University of North Carolina stars from North Andover Jaime Gilbert (Brooks) and Tracy Noonan Ducar.
This area doesn’t produce many D1 athletes but look at the school’s below: UNC, Michigan, Harvard, Cornell, Miami, BC, BU, URI, Providence, Brown, Bucknell, Seton Hall and Dartmouth.
M.B. Pawlik of North Andover already is in the Plymouth State Hall of Fame. First-team All-American Sarah Rahko of Londonderry, who ranks with Noonan as the most accomplished players in area history, is in the BC Hall of Fame.
Andover’s Emily Pallotta, who was the 2010 America East Conference Woman of the Year, looks like a cinch to be in the Hall of Fame at BU. Andover’s Susan Cookson and Methuen’s Kathy Cote certainly had Hall of Fame-caliber careers at Merrimack.Central Catholic’s Elayna Grillakis is our only three-time girls soccer MVP. She’s been a part-time starter both seasons at Division 1 Providence.
Eagle-Tribune Girls Soccer MVPs
2010-PRESENT MVPs
2019: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover
2018: Rileigh Cinquegrano, No. Andover; College: Started as freshman at St. Michael’s
2015-17: Elayna Grillakis, Central; College: 6 goals in two seasons at Providence
2014: Veronica Alois, Andover; College: Captain of hockey team, played three years of soccer
2013: Courtney Walsh, Central; College: Basketball player at Stonehill (1,029 career points)
2012: Sarah Bresette, Brooks/Andover; Forward at Bucknell: 77 games, 19 starts, 6 goals
2011: Gabby Cappello, Andover; College: Four-year starter at SNHU, All-NE-10 third team as junior; second team as senior
2010: Mikayla Hickey, Central; College: Played at Seton Hall
2000-2009 MVPs
2009: Kelley Griffin, Londonderry; College: Lettered two years for Miami
2007: Jami Styrczula, Haverhill; College: Started as a freshman at Assumption then played intramural at UNH
2006/08: Ashley Evangelista, Central; College: Co-captain as forward at URI, 8 career goals
2004-05: Emily Pallotta, Andover; College: Three times named all-conference at BU
2003: Layal Hanna, Andover; College: Played at Bentley
2002: Jaime Gilbert, Brooks/North Andover; College: Scored 29 goals and won a national title at UNC
2001: Lindsey McArdle, Masconomet; College: 4-year starter for BC
2000: Katie Kramer, Andover; College: twice named Michigan’s most improved player
1989-1999 MVPs
1999: Sarah Rahko, Londonderry; College: BC All-America
1998: Marianne Hall, Londonderry; College: Dartmouth track star
1997: Ali Pappas, North Andover; College:
1996: Kathy Cote, Methuen; College: NE-10 and ECAC tourney MVP for Merrimack
1994-95: Susan Cookson, Andover; College: 3-time all-New England at Merrimack
1992-93: Becky Blaeser, Masconomet; College: Blew out her knee at Harvard
1991: Meridith Wilner, Masconomet; College: Lettered at Cornell
1990: Tracy Noonan, North Andover; College: National champion at UNC, Olympic gold medal winner
1989: M.B. Pawlik, North Andover; College: Plymouth State Hall of Famer
