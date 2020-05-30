There are certain magical numbers in track and field.
For high school girls, 40 feet in the triple jump would be near the top of the list. It’s a perfect combination of a round number and a superlative effort.
Superlative enough that only one girl in area history ever did it. Pinkerton’s Camille Quarles hit 40 on the button back in 2007, when she repeated as our MVP. She had to do something special as her older sister, Kiah Quarles, is another Eagle-Tribune MVP.
They’ve both made Pinkerton boys coach Carol Quarles an awfully proud mom.
Track fans were wondering if maybe we’d have our second 40-footer this spring as Andover’s Jodi Parrott has shown that kind of potential.
Central Catholic’s Katharine Duren, our 2019 MVP, also had her dreams dashed this spring. Could she go an historic sub-14.0 in the 100 hurdles? Could be. She did 14.16 last spring, crushing her own area record.
Before we “officially” named MVPs, Methuen’s Monica Baker was our unofficial MVP in 1981. Boy, could those Baker kids hurdle.
Methuen’s Wileshka Samuel was our MVP three straight years. That’s not something too many athletes can claim.
Andover’s Meagan Keefe went from good to great as a senior, earning our MVP honors and letting dad know he’s not the only track star in the family. Paul Keefe high jumped 6-9 for the Golden Warriors in 1978.
North Andover’s Kirsten Kasper was a brilliant middle distance/distance runner who is still making a name for herself as one of the nation’s elite triathletes.
Esia Johnson was a three-sport great for Lawrence who continued her sprinting/long jumping brilliance at UMass Lowell.Timberlane’s Jessica Cegarra also won the Max Bishop Award as the area’s top three-sport athlete. She’s still doing strength competitions and still winning.
Thankfully, we still had a picture of Timberlane’s Heather Weldon in our photo archives. Our 1991 MVP went on to shine at the University of North Carolina.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET; E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
GIRLS SPRING TRACK MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Katharine Duren, Central; 2017-18: Saige Tudisco, Pentucket; 2014-2016: Wileshka Samuel, Methuen; 2013: Kristen Bourque, Londonderry; 2012: Lanie Jowett, Central; 2011: Lyssa Winslow, Londonderry; 2010: Becca Parascandola, Londonderry;
2000-09 MVPs
2009: Kirsten Kasper, No. Andover; 2008: Bree Robinson, Pinkerton; 2006-07: Camille Quarles, Pinkerton; 2005: Meghan Keefe, Andover; 2004: Kiah Quarles, Pinkerton; 2003: Jessica Cegarra, Timberlane; 2002: Esia Johnson, Lawrence; 2001: Courtney MacLaren, Londonderry; 2000: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford;
1990-99 MVPs
1999: Amy Mannarini, Londonderry; 1998: Courtney Walker, Pinkerton; 1997: Krista Nelson, Londonderry; 1996: Susan Ashlock, Andover; 1994-95: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1993: Andi Robinson, Masconomet; 1992: Kirsten Johnson, Masconomet; 1991: Heather Weldon, Timberlane; 1990: Jen Kotce, Pinkerton; also 1981: Monica Baker, Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.