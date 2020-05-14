A neat aspect of area golf is the post-high school and post-college success several have enjoyed.
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim has taken his talents all the way to the PGA tour. Rich Berberian has competed in PGA tour events, too.
They were both two-time Eagle-Tribune MVPs but two won the “Triple Crown” as three-time MVPs.
The only ones to do that were West Point golfer James McKee (2014-16 at Windham) and Connor Greenleaf, who did it one year at Central Catholic and then twice at Windham High.
Some of our old golf photos which I dug out of the archives are priceless. Tip of the hat as always to our photo staff.
In 1981, we listed Haverhill High’s Paul Cortese as the top player in the area. So we include him unofficially as that year’s MVP. With his play as the perennial champ in the local Rogers Golf Tourney, he’s deserving.
Ryan Ouellette of Salem was a basketball and golf star at Central Catholic.
I’d be stunned if the greatest area foursome of all-time wasn’t from Haverhill. We have a great shot of Hillies Keith Cutler and Marc Spencer, both Eagle-Tribune MVPs, along with stars Kevin Murphy and Billy Drohen. Murphy is from the legendary golfing family and is the longtime Hillie coach.
It’s not easy being the younger brother of a multi-time Olympian, but people forget how good Ryan Furey was. Javelin great Sean Furey’s younger brother was our MVP in golf and a standout hoopster for the Rangers.
Another Ranger MVP was Dan Koerner. Jon Emerson starred for Salem when the Blue Devils were a power.
One of the great stories of recent years was Pinkerton’s Lauren Thibodeau. She beat out all the guys to be named Eagle-Tribune MVP and now is starring for Louisville.
EAGLE-TRIBUNE GOLF MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Mac Lee, Andover; 2018: Josh Lavallee, Central; 2017: Lauren Thibodeau, Pinkerton; 2014-16: James McKee, Windham; 2012-13: Connor Greenleaf, Windham; 2011: Joe Leavitt, Central; 2010: Connor Greenleaf, Central;
2000-09 MVPs
2009: Jeff Cohen, Salem; 2008: Dan Kish, Pinkerton; 2007: Rich Campiola, Central; 2006: Colin Brennan, Andover; 2004-05: Rich Berberian, Pinkerton; 2003: Ryan Furey, Methuen; 2002: Eric Boucher, Central; 2001: Jon Emerson, Salem; 2000: Dan Koerner, Methuen;
1989-99 MVPs
1999: Jeff Castle, Pinkerton; 1998: Jinsoo Joo, Andover; 1996-97: Rob Oppenheim, Andover; 1993-95: Dave Shaffer, Andover; 1992: Jim Doherty, Methuen; 1991: Keith Cutler, Haverhill; 1990: Marc Spencer, Haverhill; 1989: Ryan Ouellette, Central; also 1981: Paul Cortese, Haverhill
