Many of our gymnastics MVPs have gone on to the Division 1 ranks with UNH a top beneficiary.
Three Pinkerton girls in just the last decade have competed for the always strong Wildcat program: Brittany Capozzi, Courtney Thompson and Olivia Bogaczyk.
Justine Turner of Salem had a marvelous career at UNH. She’s the 15th leading scorer in school history with 1,248.4 career points.Pinkerton’s Sarah Myers competed at Towson and Methuen’s Robin Beeley was a captain at Northeastern.
On the boys’ side, Andover’s Brian Manning competed at Penn State. Back in the day, we had several local boys high school teams in Massachusetts and New Hampshire but now there are none.
Salem’s Vadala sisters. Kristen and Leeann were MVPs. Kristen was just chosen to the Eagle-Tribune All-Century softball team. Kristen twice was our Gymnastics Coach of the Year at Andover High. Another talented sister, Tracy Vadala West, also won the Gymnastics Coach of the Year honor at Andover, where she is in her eighth season as head coach.
Our first year naming a gymnastics MVP was 1992. We’ve had three multi-time winners: Myers (three times), Beeley and Bogaczyk.
GYMNASTICS MVPs
2010-20 MVPs2020: Sophia Viger, Pinkerton; 2019: Isabella Scarpetti, Pinkerton; 2018: Ashlee Loeffler, Pinkerton; 2017: Paige Bukowski, Andover; 2016: Keara Loughlin, Central; 2015: Brittany Capozzi, Pinkerton; 2014: Courtney Carver, Andover; 2013: Brian Manning, Andover; 2012: Courtney Thompson, Pinkerton; 2010-11: Olivia Bogaczyk, Pinkerton;
2000-09 MVPs2009: Leeann Vadala, Salem; 2008: Taylar Carr, Londonderry; 2007: Andy O’Connell, Andover; 2006: Ashley Castagna, Masconomet; 2005: Justine Turner, Salem; 2004: Libby Fortier, Andover; 2003: Heather Tuden, Londonderry; 2002: Kristin Elsmore, Andover; 2001: Kristen Vadala, Salem; 2000: Becky Hass, Andover;1992-99 MVPs1997-99: Sarah Myers, Pinkerton; 1996: Kim Russo, No. Andover; 1995: Daren Lynch, Londonderry; 1994: Renee Sestito, No. Andover; 1993: Robin Beeley, Methuen; 1992: Robin Beeley, Methuen; Gary Michaud, Salem
