Today we'll stroll down Memory Lane for former Eagle-Tribune MVPs in gymnastics.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite gymnastics MVP memories of mine.
Many of our MVPs have gone on to the Division 1 college ranks with UNH a top beneficiary.
Three Pinkerton girls in just the last decade have competed for the always strong Wildcat program: Brittany Capozzi, Courtney Thompson and Olivia Bogaczyk.
Justine Turner of Salem had a marvelous career at UNH. She’s the 15th leading scorer in school history with 1,248.4 career points. Pinkerton’s Sarah Myers competed at Towson and Methuen’s Robin Beeley was a captain at Northeastern.
On the boys’ side, Andover’s Brian Manning competed at Penn State. Back in the day, we had several local boys high school teams in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Now we have no local boys teams.
North Andover's Renee Sestito was the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NGCA) all-around champion in 1996 for SUNY-Brockport.
Salem’s Vadala sisters, Kristen and Leeann, were MVPs. Kristen was chosen to the Eagle-Tribune All-Century softball team. Kristen twice was our Gymnastics Coach of the Year at Andover High. Another talented sister, Tracy Vadala West, also won the Gymnastics Coach of the Year honor at Andover, where she was head coach for eight years.
Our first year naming a gymnastics MVP was 1992. We’ve had three multi-time winners: Myers (three times), Beeley and Bogaczyk.
