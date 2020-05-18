Watch out Cal Ripken, we’re coming to get you.This is our 46th straight day of the “Remember When?” online photo series.
As always, big tip of the cap to the great photographers we’ve had including current sports mainstays Carl Russo, who is in his 34th year at the paper, and photo editor Tim Jean.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page. The last 30 “Remember Whens” have been posted on Facebook and we’ve reached over 102,000 people in that span.Today we feature the skiiers. We’ve had some brilliant ones. As always, how do you know? You check the state meet results, and that tells you five times as much as any sportswriter’s prose.
Skiing is a funny sport as there are very few colleges who offer it. Even on the East Coast. So, unlike a lot of other sports, we can’t point to too many big college stars.
But a ton of MIAA and NHIAA superstars.
Recently, Andover state champ Jason Denoncourt (2017-19) was a three-time honoree. And when you say state champ for Mass. skiing. It’s legit. There aren’t eight divisions like in some sports. Just one.
We hit the ground running in 1992 with our first MVPs and they were a couple of good ones: Haverhill’s Rick Breen and Andover Hall of Famer Amy Heseltine.
The Marchegiani family of North Andover is special to local skiing.
Matt Marchegiani was our MVP in 2003. His dad, Jerry Marchegiani, is Mr. Skiing for area high schools. He’s been coaching a whopping 47 years with the Scarlet Knights and is a tireless promoter of all local skiers. Our Coach of the Year for skiing is named after him.
The Eagle-Tribune MVPs show tremendous balance between boys and girls and Massachusetts and New Hampshire schools.
Even though most area schools don’t have teams, we may have more schools represented in skiing MVPs than any other sport.
The ski MVPs are from Windham, Andover, Pinkerton, Timberlane, Haverhill, North Andover and Masconomet.
Eagle-Tribune SKIING MVPs
2010-20 MVPs
2020: Jacob Kuczynski, Windham; 2017-19: Jason Denoncourt, Andover; 2016: Nicole Gonya, Pinkerton; 2015: Lauren Sullivan, Windham; 2014: Dan Lannan, Pinkerton; 2013: Nicole Taylor, Windham; 2012: Kerry Christopher, Andover; 2010-11: Nick Sherman, Andover; 2000-09 MVPs2009: Emily Husson, Pinkerton; 2007-08: Julia Redman, Timberlane; 2006: Kara Kimball, Haverhill; 2004-05: Alex Zahoruiko, No. Andover; 2003: Matt Marchegiani, No. Andover; 2002: Stephanie Sweeney, Andover; 2001: Shannon Worth, Masconomet; 2000: Adrienne LeClair, Masconomet; 1992-99 MVPs1996-99: Caitlin Carey, Masconomet; 1995: Monique Morneault, Haverhill; 1994: Meghan Carey, Masconomet; 1993: Heather MacLean, Masconomet; 1992: Rick Breen, Haverhill, and Amy Heseltine, Andover
