A softball pitcher is probably the most important player for any high school sports team.
So naturally the majority of the Eagle-Tribune MVPs have been pitchers.
And look at those names:
From Salem alone you have Katie King, Krista Michalczyk, Sue Habinowski, Nora Galvin and Karen Harrington. Blue Devil Amanda Bickford made it for her hitting prowess.
Few combined hitting and slugging like Methuen’s Ravenne Nasser at Phillips. She was pretty good at the books, too. She’s an MIT grad.
Britt Hart was named our MVP twice: once at Brooks and once at North Andover High.
She and Pelham’s Sarah Ratcliffe both were MVPs and four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars. That’s one exclusive club.
Salem’s King has done it all including Olympic hockey legend and Ivy League softball MVP (Brown). Now, she’s BC head women’s hockey coach.
Lawrence had it rolling in the ‘90s with MVPs Jennifer Arrajj and Shawna Currier. The latter also was an All-American shortstop and a Division 2 national champ at Merrimack.
Hart, Kayla Maloney of Phillips and Windham, Salem’s King and Harrington, and North Reading’s Michelle Ridings, were all two-time MVPs.
SOFTBALL MVPs
MVPs 2010-19
2019: Nicole Verrette, Whittier; 2018: Caroline Kukas, No. Andover/Brooks; 2017: Sarah Ratcliffe, Pelham; 2016: Jaime Cleasby, Windham; 2015: Ravenne Nassar, Phillips/Methuen; 2014: Amanda Bickford, Salem; 2013: Masha Lange, Timberlane; 2011-12: Kayla Maloney, Phillips/Windham; 2010: Nora Galvin, Salem;
MVPs 2000-09
2009: Britt Hart, Brooks/No. Andover; 2008: Steph Barrett, Timberlane; 2007: Britt Hart, No. Andover; 2006: Alexis Souhlaris, Pinkerton; 2005: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2004: Renee Clavette, Timberlane; 2003: Krista Michalczyk, Salem; 2001-02: Karen Harrington, Salem; 2000: Emily Chaput, Amesbury;
MVPs 1990-99
1998-99: Michelle Ridings, No. Reading; 1997: Nikki Savastano, Amesbury; 1996: Lauren Russell, PMA; 1995: Sara Jewett, Haverhill; 1994: Jennifer Arrajj, Lawrence; 1992-93: Katie King, Salem; 1991: Shawna Currier, Lawrence; 1990: Sue Habinowski, Salem; also 1981: Tami Tesluk, Salem and Diane Arcidiacono, Methuen
