Swimming is a sport where, more often than not, you know very early if a kid “has it.”
In this the 40th installment of our “Remember When?” online photo series, we examine many of our Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
There are some priceless youth photos like of Brian Fiske (Harvard), Sean Geary (Clemson) and Paige Crimmin (University of San Diego).
There is so much “six degrees of swimming” stuff going on.
To wit: Crimmin’s Haverhill youth coach was Brenda Bradley Hogan. She’s the mother Timberlane MVP Taylor Hogan. Crimmin transferred from Haverhill to New Hampshire’s St. Thomas Aquinas High. The two best swimmers at STA may be Crimmin and Olympic legend Jenny Thompson.
Who broke one of Thompson’s state records? Taylor Hogan.
We go to the way back machine for some nice shots of 20-30 years ago including Kristin Latourelle from Haverhill and the Brown sisters from Andover with grandmother Marilyn Fitzgerald.
We’ve produced a slew of swim All-Americans.
Some, but not all, are Methuen’s Laura Moriarty at North Carolina (hey, why hasn’t coach Jason Smith aged in 15 years!), Andover’s Connie Brown and Nick D’Innocenzo at Texas, and Salem’s Steve Miller at Minnesota.
Not sure Miller ever got the due he deserved (coaches, call in your results!) as a blue-chipper with the Blue Devils and then Minnesota, where he was a four-time All-American.
¢¢¢
GIRLS FALL SWIMMING MVPs
2010-19 MVPs
2019: Michaela Chokureva, Andover; 2018: Malia Amuan, North Andover; 2016-17: Kerrigan Hemp, Central; 2014-15: Michaela Sliney, Haverhill; 2013: Maeve Awiszus, Andover; 2012: Maggie D’Innocenzo, Andover; 2011: Rachel Moore, Andover; 2010: Maggie D’Innocenzo, Andover;
1999-09 MVPs
2009: Rachel Moore, Andover; 2008: none; 2006-07: Laura Moriarty, Methuen; 2003-05: Caitlin Doherty, Andover; 2002: Connie Brown, Andover; 2001: Sally Brown, Andover; 1999-00: Connie Brown, Andover;
1990-98 MVPs
1998: Paige Crimmin, Haverhill; 1996-97: Jenna Blongiewicz, Andover; 1995: Kristin Latourelle, Haverhill; 1992-94: Allyson Horgan, Haverhill; 1991: none; 1990: Kristen Hubbell, Andover
WINTER SWIMMING MVPs
2010-20 MVPs
2020: Alexis Martino, Windham; 2019: Jack Warden, Phillips/Bradford; 2018: Zach Grover, Andover; 2017: Taylor Hogan, Timberlane; 2016: Drew Carbone, Central; 2015: Allyson Ty, Phillips/No. Andover; 2014: Danielle Liu, Phillips/Andover; 2013: David Kitchen, Central; 2010-12: Jun Oh, Phillips/No. Andover;
1999-09 MVPs
2006-09: Nick D’Innocenzo, Andover; 2005: Steve Miller, Salem; 2004: Sean Geary, Andover; 2002-03: Brian Fiske, Phillips/Andover; 1999: Kevin Riley, Central
1991-98 MVPs
1998: Kerryn O’Connor, Phillips/Andover; 1997: Kevin Riley, Central;
1996: Katie Kelleher, No. Reading; 1994-95: David Green, No. Andover; 1993: Sean Goggin, Haverhill; 1992: Brian Mayberry, Andover; 1991: Matt Liberty, Andover; also 1981: Drew Donovan, No. Andover
