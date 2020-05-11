This is the 39th installment of our “Remember When?” series. As always, tip of the cap to our talented Eagle-Tribune photo staff who provide us with so many great photos.
We’ve had a ton of girls volleyball talent as evidenced by the 31 years of Eagle-Tribune MVPs below. We’ll give you a little bonus coverage with the list of three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
Here is some background on some of the Eagle-Tribune MVPs we highlighted with pictures.
Ex-Lawrence great Nathalee Black had quite the combination of on-court success and coaching success (former Central Catholic coach).
Love some of the old school All-Star photos when the athletes actually had to come into the office to get them taken. Cellphone photos, what are those? Heck, what are cellphones? Needless to say, things are easier these days.
The All-Star/MVP head shot of Kendra Welch of Methuen is from 1995.
Volleyball seems to lend itself to multi-sport stars as Jess Cegarra from Timberlane and Marie Neibert of Salem both won the Max Bishop Award as our top female 3-sport athlete. Andover’s Meghan Thomann and Ashley McLaughlin were both Tribune volleyball-basketball MVPs.
Methuen’s Abby Sullivan was our Player of the Decade and has lived up to the hype as an all-conference player at UNH.
Jillian Boyle started off at small-school Rivier and transferred to Division 2 Holy Family in Philly, where the ex-North Andover star just wrapped up a fine career.
Pardon the slang, but it ain’t easy making MVP decisions. Right next to Boyle in her picture is Catherine Flaherty, one of the top players at now-Division 1 Merrimack.
There are always plenty of top scholar-athletes including the 2019 MVP Ella Dandrade of Pinkerton, who scored a 1,450 on her SATs and is ranked in the top 2 percent of her senior class.
The Stoodley family of multi-sport athletes has been mighty good to Salem including 2006 volleyball MVP Casey Stoodley. She teamed with sister Danielle to lead the Blue Devils to the state title that fall.
3-TIME STARS
We don’t have every Eagle-Tribune All-Star volleyball team handy but I’ve kept records dating back to 1988. In those 32 years, here are the three-time All-Stars.
MaryRose Steed, Haverhill ‘18; Brenna McNally, Pinkerton ‘13; Carolyn Eddy, Central ‘10; Jadith Lorenzo, Lawrence ‘09; Ashley McLaughlin, Andover ‘04; Jess Cegarra, Timberlane ‘03; Karen Harrington, Salem ‘02; Robin Young, Andover ‘01; Yolanda Bogacz, Haverhill ‘97; Jennifer Arrajj, Lawrence ‘95; Erin Cox, North Andover ‘14
NOTE: Haverhill junior Jada Burdier could become a three-timer next fall.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL MVPs
2010-19 MVPs2019: Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton; 2018: Abigail Heredia, Lawrence; 2017: Abby Sullivan, Methuen; 2016: Lexi Sawyer, Windham; 2015: Jillian Boyle, No. Andover; 2013-14: Azita Bakhtyari, Andover; 2012: Elizabeth Wait, Andover; 2011: Alexis Michal, Central; 2010: Katie Schwarz, Londonderry; 1999-09 MVPs2009: Carolyn Eddy, Central; 2008: Jadith Lorenzo, Lawrence; 2007: Meghan Thomann, Andover; 2006: Casey Stoodley, Salem; 2004-05: Samantha Kerivan, Andover; 2003: Ashley McLaughlin, Andover; 2002: Jess Cegarra, Timberlane; 2001: Karen Harrington, Salem; 1999-00: Robin Young, Andover; 1989-98 MVPs1998: Janice Coppolino, Andover; 1997: Samika Hawkins, Lawrence; 1996: Marie Neibert, Salem; 1995: Kendra Welch, Methuen; 1994: Liz Bonfanti, No. Reading; 1993: Jeannie Tamayo, Lawrence; 1992: Kerri Camuso, Salem; 1991: Nathalee Black, Lawrence; 1990: Damarys Rosario, Lawrence; 1989: Shannon O’Donnell, No. Reading
