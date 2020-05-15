If I were to write a book about a local athlete, Dimitrios “Dimmy” Gavriel is the first which comes to mind.
He was a New England champion heavyweight wrestler at Timberlane Regional. He was named MVP of our talent-rich region. Gavriel competed at Brown and earned his degree from the Ivy League school.
After the 9-11 terrorist attacks, he gave up his job on Wall Street and decided to become a Marine. Marine Lance Cpl. Gavriel, 29, was carrying a machine gun when he died during intense fighting in Fallujah on Nov. 19, 2004.
Shortly after, we named our wrestling MVP the Dimmy Gavriel Award.
Timberlane is synonymous with wrestling in New England with a slew of Eagle-Tribune MVPs: Gavriel, Connor McGonagle, Zach Bridson, Nick Lawrence, Derek Sickel, Matt Smith, Eric Bradley and Jay Holder.
Timberlane rivals Andover girls swimming as the great dynasties in the region in the modern era. But our area’s wrestling tradition by no means ends in Plaistow.
WRESTLING MVP: DIMMY GAVRIEL AWARD
2011-20 MVPs
2020: Beau Dillon, Salem; 2017-19: Connor McGonagle, Timberlane; 2016: Dylan Barreiro, Pinkerton; 2015: Fritz Hoehn, No. Andover; 2013-14: Christian Monserrat, Methuen; 2012: Zach Bridson, Timberlane; Ryan O’Boyle, Central; 2011: Nick Lawrence, Timberlane2000-10 MVPs2009-10: Isaiah Williams, Haverhill; 2008: Trevor Dearden, Salem and John Sughrue, Methuen; 2007: Derek Sickel, Timberlane; 2006: Aaron Kalil, Salem; 2005: Shawn Fendone, Central; 2004: Joey Fendone, Central and Phil Moricone, Pinkerton; 2003: Joey Fendone, Central and Nick Dalicandro, Salem; 2001-02: Matt Smith, Timberlane; 2000: Luis Piantini, Greater Lawrence and Eric Bradley, Timberlane; 1990-99 MVPs1999: Matt Smith, Timberlane; 1997-98: Jay Holder, Timberlane; 1996: Brian Williams, Salem; 1995: Brian McLaughlin, No. Andover; 1994: Paul DiGiantommaso, No. Reading; 1993: Dimmy Gavriel, Timberlane; 1992: David Leonardo, Haverhill; 1991: Dan Alicea, Methuen; 1990: Jeff Lee, Methuen; also 1981: Al Belanger, No. Andover
